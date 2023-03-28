7 Zara Dupes For Expensive Brands That Everyone Should Have In Their Wardrobe Right Now
Looking to update your wardrobe? There's no need to brank the bank on new clothes — it turns out that there are tons of Zara dupes out there for pricier (and even designer) pieces.
Whether you're looking for a new bag or a brand new scent, or you want to refresh your style for spring, check out these seven dupes available at Zara Canada to save some money on your next haul.
Aritzia Effortless pant dupe
Full length pants.
Details: Zara is well known for having quite a few products that could be considered Aritzia dupes, including these pants that TikTokers say are a great alternative to the popular Aritzia Effortless Pants.
This pair from Zara features a similar fit and high waist as well as a zip closure, similar pleating and back welt pockets. While the compositions differ slightly, both pants are made with polyester.
While Aritzia's pants will set you back by $148, Zara's ring up at $49.90 — less than half the price!
Aritzia tank top dupe
Basic Rib Tank Top.
Details: TikTokers say this basic tank top from Zara is an affordable dupe for Aritzia's classic Sunday Best Honor Tank.
The tops both feature a similar racerback, cropped cut and ribbed design. Their compositions differ slightly, with Zara's tank made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane, while Aritzia's is 90% Tencel modal (a material made of responsibly sourced wood-based fibres) and 10% elastane.
However, Zara's top comes with an unbeatable price at just $9.90, less than half the price of Aritzia's $20.
Baccarat Rouge 540 dupe
Red Temptation perfume.
Details: Zara has become known as a great spot to get perfume dupes for high-end brands. One popular example is Zara's Red Temptation perfume, which is said by many to be a near-exact dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.
Both perfumes contain notes of saffron and woody amber, so it makes sense that they would smell similarly.
While 70 mililitres of Baccarat Rouge will set you back by an eye-watering $425, Zara's perfume costs just $39.90 for 80 millilitres.
Byredo Gypsy Water dupe
Waterlily Tea Dress perfume.
Details: Another Zara perfume dupe is said to be a smell-a-like for Byredo's popular Gypsy Water perfume.
Zara's Waterlily Tea Dress perfume has similar notes to Byredo's perfume, including bergamot, with both scents also having fresh notes such as spearmint and pine needles.
While Byredo's scent will cost you $378 for 100 millilitres, Zara's perfume is just $45.90 for 90 millilitres.
Loewe dupe
Raffia Basket Bag.
Details: Zara is known for often carrying bags that could easily pass for designer, and one popular tote bag has been praised by TikTokers for that very reason.
Zara's Raffia Basket Bag has been called a great alternative to Loewe's popular Small Basket Bag.
Both bags feature top handles, a similar structure and a woven look. Zara's basket bag, however, costs just $59.90, compared to Loewe's $810.
Miu Miu dupe
Flat Velvet Shoes.
Details: With balletcore currently trending, those who have been eyeing Miu Miu's popular satin ballerina shoes will want to take note of some great alternatives at Zara.
Zara Flat Velvet Shoes feature the same ballet-flat style and strap as Miu Miu's, and even come in a similar colour. One major difference, however, is the price; while Miu Miu's cost $1,350, Zara's come in at $79.90.
For a pair in a similar satin effect, Zara's satin ballet flats should do the trick, especially with a price of $49.90.
While the satin flats are currently listed as "coming soon" on the site, you can sign up to be notified as soon as they drop.
Aritzia cargo pants dupe
TRF High Rise Straight Cargo Pants.
Details: Cargo pants are a great option for spring, and Zara's got great dupes for some pricier pairs.
For instance, Zara has a great alternative to Aritzia's Troop Cargo Pants in their TRF High Rise Straight Cargo Pants.
The pants feature a fit and pocket style that's similar to Aritzia's, and even come in similar colours. Both are also made from 100% cotton, meaning they should wear and feel pretty much the same.
While Aritzia's will set you back by $98, Zara's are a great low-cost option at $49.90.
