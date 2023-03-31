A TikToker Shared A Zara Canada Hack That Will Save Shoppers So Much Time At The Store
If you shop at Zara Canada, you likely know that the store can often be busy, and their huge collection of clothing can sometimes be a bit overwhelming.
For anyone who's ever struggled with long lines or finding something in the store, a TikToker shared a little-known Zara hack that'll totally change the way you shop.
TikToker @bethwainwrightt took to the app to share what she calls the "best Zara hack that saved [her] hours and [her] sanity."
She explains in her video that she was shopping in Zara on a particularly busy day and lines were "out the door."
She goes on to say that she wanted to try stuff on but the queue for the fitting rooms was "20 or 30 minutes" — a likely relatable scenario for anyone who's shopped in-store before.
However, she recalled a super useful trick that allows shoppers to avoid long lines.
"You can now pre-book timeslots for the changing rooms on the app," she says in the video.
As outlined on Zara Canada's site, if you have the Zara app, you can use a feature called "Store Mode" when shopping in person.
Store Mode allows you to access select services and experiences only available in-store, and you can activate it by going to a Zara location or whenever you want to from your user profile.
In the app, you can select the store you're shopping at and go to "Click & Try." The feature will tell you how long the estimated wait time is for a room.
All you have to do is click to reserve, and Zara will notify you on the app when your room is available, meaning you can keep shopping instead of waiting in line.
Wainwright goes on to say in her TikTok that by booking her spot she was able to walk right up to the front of the line.
"Everyone was snarling at me," she said, shrugging.
Once you're in Store Mode, not only can you pre-book change rooms, but you can also use it to locate specific items in-store by using the "Click & Find" feature.
The Zara app in Store Mode. Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
You can then use the search tool to look up the name, item code or kind of item (a dress, shirt, etc) to see if and exactly where it's available in the store you're shopping at.
The app will tell you if an item is on the floor or if it's in the stockroom, in which case you'll need to contact a staff member for assistance.
It even tells you what section of the store you'll find the item in, making it super easy to quickly find exactly what you're looking for — no more sorting through tons of clothing items or aimlessly wandering around the store!
