Some Canadian Retailers Are Saying Bye To Free Returns & Here's Where You'll Have To Pay
It could cost you to change your mind! 🛍
Are you guilty of ordering things online, only to change your mind and send it back? These days, it may cost you.
Some Canadian retailers have changed their policies around returns, no longer offering the option to send items back for free.
According to Global News, some retailers in Canada have begun adding fees to their online return policies as they struggle to manage the costs of returns on the business.
As CBC reports, the price of free returns can sometimes be in the "millions of dollars" — especially when inflation, gas prices and supply chain issues are taken into consideration.
If you're someone who orders multiple sizes or colours of an item — with the intention of returning the ones you don't like — the charges may make you think twice before placing an order.
What stores are charging for returns?
Some of Canada's most popular retailers charge return fees when mailing back items.
For instance, Aritzia charges a return postage fee of $8 plus tax that's deducted from your refund when you send back an online order.
Likewise, Abercrombie & Fitch Canada charges a return service fee of $7 for online returns, and UNIQLO Canada charges a fee of $9.90 plus tax for all returns sent to their warehouse.
At Amazon Canada, unless your item is eligible for free returns, Amazon will deduct the cost of return shipping from your refund, or the cost of the carrier used to make the return.
Best Buy Canada charges a restocking fee of 15% of the purchase price on certain items, but only if the product's original packaging is opened.
Quebec-headquartered retailer Simons also charges a fee of $9.99 plus tax on "each return request," although those who sign up for the brand's free membership can bypass this.
Similarly, H&M charges a payment of $4.99 for returns made through a Canada Post retail centre but offers free returns for those who are part of the brand's free membership.
While stores like Zara Canada still currently offer free returns, in the U.K., the fashion brand introduced a charge of 1.95 pounds (about CA$3.30) for online returns.
Sephora Canada also still offers free returns (when orders are sent back using their pre-paid return shipping label), as does Lululemon, although those who are a part of its new membership can take advantage of additional perks, like the ability to return "final sale" items.
IKEA Canada's return policy also doesn't outline any fees, and even gives customers a whole year to decide whether they love their purchase. You can also return opened IKEA products within 90 days, given that they are in unused, re-saleable condition.
Other stores with free returns in Canada include Mango, which allows for free returns to Canada Post and free home pickup, Walmart, and Indigo, which allows for free returns through Canada Post.
How can I avoid return fees?
In many cases, the easiest way to avoid the return fee charged by a retailer is to simply take the item back in person to a store.
However, some retailers, like UNIQLO, only allow items purchased online to be mailed back, and it's likely that for some the option to take an item back to a physical store just won't be feasible.
Either way, if you're a frequent online shopper, you'll want to be sure to check (and double-check) the store's return policy before you hit "buy."
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.