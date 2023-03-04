Mango Just Opened At The Toronto Eaton Centre & More Stores Are Coming To The City
It's the company's second location in Canada.
There's now a new place to shop at the Toronto Eaton Centre. Mango just opened at the downtown mall and you can find all sorts of "chic fashion" items.
The store is located on the second level of the Eaton Centre across from Dynamite and Call It Spring. According to a press release, the shop "boasts a sleek and modern design and shoppers can look forward to the unique and chic fashion style Mango offers."
You can browse for outfits from "trendy but casual" to "chic business attire" and "explore the latest trends through a Mediterranean lens."
This is the European fashion retailer's second location in Canada with its 5,000 square-foot flagship having opened at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in February.
You'll soon have access to even more Mango stores because six more locations will be opening around Toronto before July 2023. The Square One and Scarborough Town Centre locations are slated to open before April with Vaughan Mills, Markville, Upper Canada and Fairview stores to follow.
This is part of the brand's expansion plan into North America and you can expect to see at least 20 new store openings within the next 10 years.
"We are thrilled to lunch Mango in Canada and to bring all the latest European trends and collections to the Canadian market. I am sure the Canadian woman will fall in love and adopt Mango's fashion," Mango CEO Dana Terner said in a press release.
"The brand will provide an international shopping experience and connect the Canadian consumer to the world's leading fashion trends. We foresee the opening of more stores throughout the country and expanding in the future."
A limited amount of Mango clothing has been available in the Hudson's Bay for the last few years, but now you can shop the larger collection at the new Yorkdale and Eaton Centre stores.
Mango Eaton Centre
Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Shop for European styles at this new Mango store in the Eaton Centre.