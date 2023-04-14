Hudson’s Bay Is Having Its Biggest Sale Of The Season & You Can Get Up To 60% Off
Big savings up ahead. 🤑
Love a good discount? Well, if there’s something you’ve been wanting to pick up from Hudson’s Bay, now might be the time!
Hudson's Bay's famous Bay Days sale launched in Canada on April 13 for rewards members, and it just opened up to the rest of the public on Friday (April 14).
Customers can expect some massive savings across women’s men’s kids, home, beauty, and more, all the way until April 30.
If you’ve been wanting to update your wardrobe for spring, there are big discounts, especially on women’s clothing. Customers can expect up to 50% off on Hudson North clothing.
That includes everything from sweaters to cute spring dresses.
\u201cTuesday silver lining: our biggest sale of the year is around the corner. Oh and, one other thing, become a Rewards Member to gain early access to Bay Days deals by tapping the link: https://t.co/6u6kbhNTxn #TheBay #BayDays\u201d— The Bay (@The Bay) 1681230964
And, yes, the Bay even has discounts of up to 60% on the clearance section.
Meanwhile, jewelry, including brands like Effy and Finecraft, is also discounted by 60%.
Customers can also enjoy savings on wardrobe basics, like 40% off Levi jeans, and brands like Vero Moda and Mango, while sneakers by Nike, Reebok, Adidas, and more are going for 30% off.
You can even use this sale to stock up on your favourite makeup and skincare brands. Clinique is up to 25% off while Lancome and Kiehl’s is going for up to 20% off.
Thinking about redecorating your home for spring? Then you might be in luck because some of the best sales seem to be in the homeware section, with 70% off on select cookware and 55% off on furniture.
So you can get this Kode sectional sofa for 55% off, or pick up an accent chair by Distinctly Home for 61% off.
If you’re planning any summer travel, luggage by Samsonite, Bugatti, Delsey, and more are discounted by up to 75%.
Meanwhile, there's also 40% off some bath collections and 30% off some patio furniture. Right in time for spring!
Hudson's Bay isn't the only big retailer having massive discounts right now either. Earlier this year, it was announced that Nordstrom would be shutting down operations across Canada and having a massive liquidation sale.
