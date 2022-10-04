Reebok Is Having A 'Massive' Warehouse Sale In Toronto & You Can Score Up To 80% Off
Nothing will be over $40!
If you're hoping to update your wardrobe for fall, look no further.
Reebok is having a "massive" warehouse sale in Toronto from October 6 to 10, and you can score your next new outfit for up to 80% off.
Shopping for new clothes or kicks can get pretty expensive, so warehouse sales like this one will definitely be your friend this season.
Everything in the sale will be $40 or less, and will include shoes and apparel for kids, women, and men.
Late-night shoppers may want to attend the sale on October 6 to October 7, which will be running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On October 8, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on October 9 to October 10 it will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can check out all the Reebok savings at The International Centre in Mississauga at 6900 Airport Road, Hall 1.
Admission and parking for the sale are free, so the only money you have to worry about spending is on your next purchase.
Reebok Warehouse Sale
Price: Free admission
When: October 6 to October 10
Address: 6900 Airport Road, Hall 1, ON
Why You Need To Go: To score some sweet deals on Reebok!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.