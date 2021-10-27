Trending Tags

These Reebok Slides Are Only $20 RN & Perfect If You're Planning A Sunny Escape This Winter

Time to toss your old flip-flops in the trash.

These Reebok Slides Are Only $20 RN & Perfect If You're Planning A Sunny Escape This Winter
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you plan on travelling to a sunny oasis this winter, you might want to grab a pair of Reebok slides — both the Classic and Fulgere pool slides are only $20 right now.

Even if you don't have travelling plans, they make great slippers when you pair them with your favourite cozy socks.

The Fulgeres Slides are water-friendly, so they would even make a great gift idea for avid swimmers or anyone who lives in a dorm (because let's face it, shared showers are gnarly!).

Otherwise, summer weather will be back before we know it and I for one know I'll be glad I didn't pay full price for a pair of slides. This special promotion runs until midnight tonight. Don't forget to add promo code SLIDES at checkout to get the discount.

Reebok Slides

Price: $20 ($40)

Details: Until midnight on October 28, both Reebok Classic Slides and Reebok Fulgere Slides are only $20 with the promo code SLIDES. These slides are cushioned, comfy and easy to pack if you're heading somewhere warm this winter. The Fulgeres come in black or blue but you can get the Classics in 12 different colours, in men's sizes 4 to 12 and women's sizes 5 to 13.

$20 On REEBOK CANADA

These Amazon Canada Stocking Stuffers Are Fun, Fresh & Under $15

Everything from a Harry Potter PEZ dispenser to a fidget keychain.

@duckishnaturalskincare | Instagram, @popsockets | Instagram, @btbgrooming | Instagram

Waking up early on Christmas morning to find dozens of little goodies in my stocking is a tradition that holds strong, even though I'm a full-blown adult now.

If 'Squid Game' Made You Want To Rock A Tracksuit All Day, Here Are 9 You Can Buy Online

Time to suit up!

@nethramohan | Instagram, Lacoste

Many critics are calling Squid Game, Netflix's most popular series of all time, "an allegory of capitalist hell" but IMO, it's also a love letter to tracksuits.

Old Navy Jeans Are On Sale Right Now For As Little As $17

You can get the pair that shoppers claim are "incredibly flattering" and "so comfortable."

@mommyandlittlea | Instagram, @domrobxrts | Instagram

Shopping for jeans may not be everyone's favourite activity but the current prices (not to mention inclusive size range) at Old Navy make the experience a little more enjoyable.

This Robot Vacuum That Will Clean Up For You Is $100 Cheaper Than Usual RN

It'll work hard so you won't have to! 💪

Deenkee

I swear, dust and pet hair build up in my apartment as fast as a wildfire spreads and sometimes I just don't have the willpower to drag out my cleaning supplies.

