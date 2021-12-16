Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

This Reebok Canada Promo Code Will Give You 50% Off Regular-Priced Items Right Now

Plus an extra 50% off outlet items! 🛍️

This Reebok Canada Promo Code Will Give You 50% Off Regular-Priced Items Right Now
@reebokcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you need some new loungewear, workout attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Reebok Canada is offering 50% off right now.

With the code YAY50, you'll get access to this sweet deal as long as you're a member. And if you're not? Don't worry, it's easy to sign up. All you have to do is register for a free account. Just keep in mind that the promo code is only valid until December 20, so you only have a few days left to get the discount.

If you can't get enough sportswear and you're not too much of a brand loyalist, Adidas Canada is also having an amazing 50% off sale right now, too.

Reebok Canada

Now until December 20, you can save 50% off regular-priced items at Reebok Canada. As long as you're a Reebok member, you can access this sweet deal when you use the code YAY50 at checkout. From sneakers to track pants, you can find a ton of stylish sportswear at an incredible discount. Don't forget to check out their outlet items, too — everything there is on sale for an additional 50% off.

Reebok Canada
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

Adidas Canada Is Offering An Extra 50% Off Outlet Styles RN But It's Online Only

Hundreds of items for men, women and kids are super cheap right now! 🙌

@adidaswomen | instagram, @adidasca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter is a good time to stock up on sneakers for the new year because retailers often have popular items marked down for super cheap. Right now, Adidas Canada is offering an extra 50% off outlet styles for men, women and kids.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Must-Have Products We're Gifting Ourselves This Christmas Because, Why Not?

You're damn right we're treating ourselves! 🛍️

Sephora Canada, @fujifilm_instax_northamerica | Instagram, Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

'Tis the season of giving and we shouldn't forget to gift ourselves something special, too!

Keep Reading Show less

17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More

They're all $100 or less!

Dynamite, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Toronto Shops That Sell Gift Cards If You Have No Idea What To Get Your BFF For The Holidays

Who doesn't want a shopping spree in the 6ix for Christmas?

@daughter_store | Instagram, @threefateshop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are two types of people in the world: those who love getting cash or gift cards for the holidays and those who don't.

Keep Reading Show less