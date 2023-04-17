6 Really Old Photos Of The Toronto Eaton Centre That Are Almost Unrecognizable Today
The Eaton Centre is one of downtown Toronto's most iconic spots. It's easily recognizable, which is kind of weird when you think about how much it's changed since its opening in 1977.
According to the City Of Toronto Archives, the shopping centre was originally set to be built on the site of Old City Hall. However, citizen protests prevented the landmark from being demolished.
The Eaton Centre was instead built between 1974 to 1979 on the site "of the former T. Eaton Co. Ltd.'s manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and retail complex."
An aerial view of the Eaton's department store in the 1930s. Wikimedia Commons
"The first phase of the project included a new Eaton's store on the north end of the site at Yonge and Dundas streets, an office tower for Eaton's corporate offices, and a shopping mall that would eventually extend south to Queen Street. It opened on February 10, 1977," the city states.
Eaton's was later occupied by Sears, and afterwards, the department store had Nordstrom and the offices of BMO.
During its first years in the public eye, 1977 to 1980, the Eaton Centre featured lush greenery and an almost small-town mall vibe—a contrast to the sleeker, modern look it flaunts in the 2020s.
The Eaton Centre in 1980oldTOseries | Twitter
Although the centre's interior undeniably looked different in the early 80s, those used to the Eaton Centre's present-day appearance would likely find the building's exterior almost unrecognizable.
The Eaton Centre's exterior circa 1980oldTOseries | Twitter
The intersection of Queen and Yonge, a famous access point to the centre, looks particularly odd thanks to the presence of a massive, concrete, apparel store.
The intersection of Queen and YongeoldTOseries | Twitter
By 1984, the Eaton Centre appeared to have undergone a significant glow-up, with designers adorning the mall with dazzling lights and chandeliers, which made it stand out during the evening hours.
The Eaton Centre in 1984Toronto Public Library
However, the centre's interior was also starting to look a lot more familiar and was definitely full of life.
The Eaton Centre's interior circa 1984Toronto Public LibraryOver the years, the Eaton Centre has undergone several renovations and expansions to keep up with the changing needs and expectations of shoppers. So, there's a very good chance your grandkids will be walking around a very different space than you did when they come of age.