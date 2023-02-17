The Toronto Eaton Centre Is Getting A Giant New Food Hall With Globally-Inspired Dishes
There will be 15 food stalls and a bar.
You shopping trips are about to get a little more delicious with the arrival of a new dining concept at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre. A giant "food emporium" is set to open this fall 2023 and it will feature tons of globally-inspired fare.
The new dining space, called Queen's Cross, will span 19,000 square-feet across Level One of the shopping centre's south side.
Food stalls at Queen's Cross.CF Toronto Eaton Centre | CNW
Conceptualized be the Eaton Centre and Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, Queen's Cross will offer a "carefully curated collection of 15 unique food stalls" as well as a café and bar. The emporium will be able to seat 300 guests.
"Our team has been busy flexing our creative muscles to come up with a fresh and fun mix of fast-casual concepts and menus," said Anthony Walsh, O&B's Corporate Executive Chef in a press release.
"We are excited to create an approachable dining destination within an iconic location that matches the energy of downtown Toronto, as well as welcome food lovers from all over the city."
Entrance to Queen's Cross.Courtesy of CF Toronto Eaton Centre
The space will have an "industrial chic aesthetic" with pops of neon and leafy greenery. The food includes a mix of quick-service brands as well as concepts from local restaurants like Maison Selby.
You can expect to dine at spots like:
- Le Petit Cornichon
- Captain Neon Sushi + Bowls
- Curryosity
- Gil's Fish & Chipperie
- Red Sauce
- Swanky Burger
- Lala's Cantina
- Underground Sandwich
- Happy Tangle
- Beauty's Fried ChickenCross Bar – coffee and lounge
