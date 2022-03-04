Toronto's New Bubble Tea Cafe Is The First Of Its Kind In The City & The Drinks Look Divine
There's even a limited-edition Toronto drink.
You can step into boba heaven at this new bubble tea cafe in Toronto, which is unlike anything the city has seen before.
Benkei Hime is an integrated lifestyle cafe where you can find not only drinks, but merchandise as well. With roots in Asia, the brand officially opened its first North American location at the Toronto Eaton Centre on February 26.
The venue works with artists around the world to create eye-catching products to sell alongside the drinks, making this spot a unique food and shopping experience.
Inside of Benkei Hime. Courtesy of Benkei Hime
So what can you find at this new boba emporium? Expect Insta-worthy decor, creative retail items, and, of course, tons of bubble tea.
The space is bright and colourful, with vibrant orange walls and neon lights. You can shop for a variety of lifestyle and fashion merchandise such as hoodies, skateboards, candles, and pillows.
As for the drink menu, you'll want to have your phone ready, because the bubble tea is as beautiful as it is flavourful. There are over 30 flavours to choose from, the most popular of which are the Peach Marshmallow and the Strawberry Hime.
There's even a limited-edition Toronto drink, which comes topped with whipped cream, a CN Tower, and a maple leaf cookie. Other options include the Caramel Sea Salt Pearl Milk Tea and Hazelnut Creme Brulee.
Keep an eye out, because more Benkei Hime locations are set to open outside of Toronto, including a second shop atCF Markville Mall which is planning to launch this summer.
Benkei Hime
The limited-edition Toronto drink.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bubble tea
Address: 220 Yonge St. Unit A004, Toronto, ON,
Why You Need To Go: Sip on unique flavours of bubble tea while you shop at this innovative new cafe.