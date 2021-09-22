7 Unique Toronto Cafés Every Local Has To Visit At Least Once
Explore the city, one matcha latte at a time.
It's easy to stick to what you know when it comes to grabbing your morning or afternoon coffee. Sure, you can always stop by your local café (again) or hit up your nearest Starbucks, but Toronto is full of trendy, unique and wonderful cafés too — you just need to find them.
From coffee shops with ethically sourced beans and Instagram-worthy pastries to secret gardens that serve up magical drinks like lavender vanilla lattes, you don't have to venture far in the 6ix to find baristas slinging some of the most delicious coffee around.
To help you discover all the flat whites, cortados and iced matcha lattes available across the city, Destination Toronto is challenging Torontonians to a massive game of Never Have I Ever and inviting you to share your experiences with the hashtag #NeverHaveIEverTO.
Have you ever sipped on a latte topped with Lucky Charms? Or enjoyed coffee and yoga at the same time? If you haven't, turn that "never have I ever" into a "been there, done that" with these seven unique spots.
Rustle & Still In Koreatown
Price: 💸
Address: 605 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Toronto's Koreatown, Rustle & Still is a Vietnamese café that not only has some super cute vibes inside (including a ton of greenery), but everything they serve is infused with flavours from Vietnam too.
Made with beans directly imported from Vietnam, the coffee here is delicious, but it's the Purple Sweet Potato Latte that steals the show. Made with housemade purple sweet potato puree and steamed milk, this caffeine-free drink is served hot or iced. Enjoy it at the café alongside a Garlicky Shrimp banh mi, or take it with you as you explore all that Koreatown has to offer.
Never have I ever ... had a latte with purple potatoes in it.
Cafe23 On Queen West
Price: 💸
Address: 728 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to be transported to a secret garden at this hidden gem located on Queen Street West, right next to Trinity Bellwoods. With potted plants, towering birds of paradise and vintage mirrors hung outside, this café will make you forget you're even in Toronto anymore.
Relax with a coffee in hand (iced or hot) and enjoy the lush ambiance around you. Don't forget to try a pastry; they typically sell out by noon. If you're in the mood to explore, grab a croissant and coffee to go and check out the galleries, boutiques and more nearby.
Never have I ever ... sipped a coffee in a secret garden.
Bulldog Coffee At Church Street
Price: 💸
Address: 89 Granby St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get your phone ready because you're going to want to snap a picture of Bulldog Coffee's famous rainbow latte. Located near Toronto's Gay Village, this café offers a latte that's both delicious and Instagrammable (don't forget to use #NeverHaveIEverTO).
Bulldog Coffee also serves up inventive drinks like whipped cold brew alongside cookies, cakes and sandwiches.
Never have I ever ... found the coffee at the end of the rainbow.
Café Princess In North York
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5590 Yonge St., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those looking for a vintage vibe with their cup of coffee, Café Princess in North York is a great option. You'll feel like royalty in this second-floor café decorated with pastel colours, delicate flowers and Victorian touches.
Hot and cold specialty drinks, bubble tea, sandwiches, ice cream, waffles and more are available here for you to enjoy (and get a super cute IG photo with).
Never have I ever ... had a coffee make me feel like a princess.
AM Coffee Studio In Roncesvalles
Price: 💸
Address: 2233 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: What's more relaxing than sipping on a hot cup of coffee? How about a yoga class? On top of serving tasty hot drinks and healthy treats, the café doubles as a wellness space that hosts yoga classes.
AM Coffee Studio is open every day of the week, which gives you plenty of opportunities to try everything off their menu, like the avocado toast, the beet and rose bagel, a smoothie bowl and more.
Never have I ever ... enjoyed a yoga class in my coffee shop.
Cozy Coffee Co. On Queen West
Price: 💸
Address: 200 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Queen West, the ultimate hub for all things trendy eats, Cozy Coffee Co. is one that you need to add to your must-try list. Not only does this shop offer baked goods and iced or hot coffee, but it's also home to the cereal milk latte.
Made with agave and cinnamon, the cereal milk latte is topped with a sprinkling of Lucky Charms and begs to be posted to the 'gram with the hashtag #NeverHaveIEverTO.
They also serve other creative beverages like the mojito coffee, flavoured with mint and lime; and fire cider, a hot drink with apple cider, grapefruit juice, lemon and agave.
Never have I ever ... tried a latte this out of the (cereal) box.
Cops Doughnuts In East York, Downtown & Adelaide West
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 4 Matilda St., 445 Adelaide St. W. and 679 Lansdowne Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With three convenient locations in the city, Cops Doughnuts is known for (you guessed it) its iconic doughnuts. Available in three flavours (classic cinnamon sugar, sour cream and a rotating weekly special), the doughnuts are the perfect sidekick for your hot cup of joe.
As if the mouthwatering doughnuts aren't enough to make this place memorable, the inside of Cops Doughnuts is completely pink!
Never have I ever ... eaten a doughnut at a café this Instagrammable.
