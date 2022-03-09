Yelp Toronto Is Hosting An Epic Event Series For Foodies & There Are Free Tasty Treats
You'll get a chance to taste Filipino donuts, Turkish sweets and more!
There are so many places to eat in Toronto that might have something new in store for foodies, and it's also blessed with tons of options for locals and travellers alike to taste goodies that remind them of home.
Yelp Toronto announced they’ll be hosting a variety of events where food lovers can hit up different spots around the city that will be offering free food from different backgrounds or some sweet deals to whoever signs up to join.
Yelp's Global Goodies event is aimed to let people discover food from all around the world without the hefty cost of a plane ticket.
People who want to get in on the action will need to RSVP in advance, and while two events are only for Yelp Elites, the rest are open to everyone.
One event Torontonians can check out is a virtual class with The Abibiman Project, where people tuning in will learn how to make African curry.Starting up March 16 and going on until April 30, here are four free events foodies can sign up for.
A free scoop at Nani's Gelato in Mississauga
Date: March 31 from 2 p.m to 10 p.m
Location: 6039 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga, ON
Why You Should Go: Grab a complimentary scoop at Nani's Gelato, where many of their flavours are inspired by Indian sweets like Punjabi milk cake, gulab jamun, and saffron cardamom kulfi.
A complimentary Magic Box Cake from Mypandancake
Date: April 4 at 11:30 a.m to April 10 at 7:30 p.m
Location: 246 Gerrard Street E., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Stuff your face with some fluffy dessert that's made from layers of mousse and sponge cake mixed in with the essence of pandan leaves.
Some Turkish sweets from Lokma in Scarborough
Date: April 18 at 11:00 a.m to April 24 at 11:30 p.m
Location: 1950 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Should Go: Have some crispy fried dough balls drenched in chocolate and strawberries at Lokma's first GTA location where they're selling some yummy Turkish goodies.
A few free Filipino donuts at FK Dulce Bakery in North York
Date: April 25 at 9:00 a.m to April 30 at 9:00 p.m
Location: 3418 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Satisfy your sweet tooth with some free Filipino-inspired pastries from FK Dulce Bakery. Guests looking to have some donuts that aren't from Tim Hortons will get the chance to try the bakery's selection that includes their Ube Macapuno, Leche Flan, Bavarian Creme, and Matcha donuts.