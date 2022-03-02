Editions

best pizza in toronto

Toronto's Getting A New Pizza Joint With Massive Guinness-World-Record-Sized Pies

Several locations are reportedly coming to the GTA.

Record breaking pizza sizes from Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria.

@bigmamasnpapas | Instagram

Are you a competitive eater looking for your next mouth-watering challenge with a bit of extra cheese?

You may be able to tackle a massive Sicilian-style pizza that's made its way into the Guinness World Records Book this summer – if your stomach can handle a 54-by-54-inch pie.

Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria, a California-based pizza chain, is making its way to Ontario with several locations plotted for the GTA, according to Retail Insider. They plan to open their first Ontario location by July or August 2022.

The managing partner of the franchise group, Sam Wadera, told Retail Insider that four letters of Intent have been brought to landlords in "downtown Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton and York University."

The pizzeria serves up "gourmet pizza" in supersized portions along with pasta, salad, chicken wings and more. Although, if you're reaching for one of their larger portions, you may not have room for any side dishes.

According to their website, the chain offers a variety of extra-large pies, including the Big Papa pizza, which is 36 inches in diameter, and the Giant Sicilian, a 54 by 54-inch pizza, which, for comparison, is about the same length as the average intermediate hockey stick.

The chain's pizzas are so large that they even have custom cars for deliveries, getting their pies from the pizzeria to the customer in one piece.

Wadera says the company carries the "world record for the largest deliverable pizza" and that their delivery system will be used in Ontario with the hopes of including third-party delivery services as well.

Big Mama’s and Papa’s Pizzeria

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: TBD

Why You Need To Go: To break new records (and maybe the button on your jeans).

Menu

