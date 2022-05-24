7 Unique Pizzas In Canada That Every Canadian Foodie Needs To Try At Least Once
You've probably had one of these Canadian pies. 🍕
While this country is known for dishes like poutine, there are actually quite a few Canadian pizza varieties that are unique and originated in the Great White North!
Communities big and small across the country have their very own types of pizza, each one a fun reflection of the make-up of the city and its own unique tastes.
From fusion pies like butter chicken or donair pizza to wholly unique things like the Windsor or Pictou County 'za, here are seven that every Canadian foodie who loves to eat a slice — or four — has to try at least once in their life.
Donair pizza
Halifax and the east coast in general are famous for their donair. So, it just makes sense that some of those classic ingredients would make their way onto a pizza or two. It's simply fate!
A donair pizza typically has beef, tomatoes and onions on top then drizzled with that sweet, sweet donair sauce. So, if you're looking for a late-night snack and can't decide on either pizza or a donair, why not have both in one?
Regina-style pizza
Believe it or not, Regina has its own pizza variety and it might actually be the heartiest on this list. Makes sense for a province that can get quite cold.
Invented by Greek immigrants, a proper Regina-style pie is piled high with deli meats, green peppers and loads of cheese. Then it's cooked until the top is nice and crispy.
What you end up with is a big, hot, hearty pile of meat, pepper and cheese that is often cut into squares.
That's how you do it Regina-style!
Windsor pizza
This one has gotten a little bit of fame and it seems like it's for a good reason.
What sets the pizza apart is the fact that the pepperoni is shredded rather than sliced. The real game-changer is that every single bite of every single slice has some of that pepperoni goodness.
Plus, a Windsor pizza almost always has green peppers and canned mushrooms smothered in local mozzarella cheese. And it's a dish that's exclusive to the city!
Pictou County Pizza
Originating in one of the smallest places on this list, Pictou County which is about an hour and a half away from Halifax, this pie was popularized by a local pizza parlour.
What sets it apart is the sauce, a "brown sauce" that gets its colours from a blend of secret ingredients. And, while the original Pictou County Pizza started it, you can get a slice all around the county from a variety of pizzerias.
Hawaiian pizza
This one has transcended being just a Canadian pizza but it's still worth mentioning.
Hawaiian pizza is said to be invented by a Greek-Canadian restaurant owner in Chatham, Ontario.
As you probably already know, it has not only become a classic pizza in Canada and other parts of the world but it has caused one of the greatest debates, does pineapple belong on pizza.
Indian-style pizza
While the origins of this one are a little harder to pin down, there's no questioning that it's super popular across Canada.
Thanks to Canada's Indian population, this melding of culinary worlds has created one of the tastiest dishes this country has to offer.
What you'll typically find on an Indian-style or butter chicken pizza is exactly what you might expect. It has butter chicken pieces along with ginger, tomatoes and onions and some mozzarella cheese.
Roma's Slab Pizza
Another famous pizza that you can only get in one Ontario spot. The Hamilton "bread pizza" or Roma Bakery's Famous Slab Pizza is a pizza made by a specific bakery and pizzeria in the city.
It's both incredibly popular and incredibly bare bones. The toppings are as follows: tomato sauce. Yes, that's it. It's just bread and tomato sauce.
Seems simplistic? Well, according to their site, people have written in to say that "it was the best thing I've ever tasted."