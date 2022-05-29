NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

pizza

The Best Pizzas In Canada Have Been Revealed & The Top 5 Look Absolutely Drool-Worthy

Warning: this post might make you hungry. 🤤

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a slice of pizza. Right: A pizza pie.

@alto_restaurant | Instagram, @tommysoncorydon | Instagram

Attention, foodies! The best pizzas in Canada have officially been announced, so it's time to update your gastronomic bucket list.

As part of the second edition La Pizza Week, pizza lovers were given two weeks to vote for their favourite pie made by over 400 participating restaurants from 20 regions across the country.

Whether you like to keep it classic or get a little adventurous, there's something on the list that's sure to tempt you, so take a look at which pies earned a spot in the top five list!

Alto Restaurant

The pizza: The Alt-O-Max is made with seasoned ground beef, white onions, pickles, the Alto cheese blend, chopped lettuce and the Alto MAX sauce. Yum!

Price: $17.95

Address: 3469 Av du Parc, Montreal, QC

Menu

Tommy’s Pizzeria

The pizza: The cleverly named Netflix and Chili starts with a Thai sweet chili base and then gets some provolone, smoked gouda, mozzarella, slow-roasted chicken thighs, crispy pork belly and red onion.

It's then "baked to perfection" and topped with pineapple salsa, crispy prosciutto, green onions, teriyaki drizzle and black sesame seeds on the crust.

Price: $30

Address: 842 Corydon Ave, Winnipeg, MB

Menu

Pasquales Italian Restaurant

The pizza: The Mama Sera Primavera might just trick you into eating your veggies.

It's a "basil oil bruschetta vegetable medley" (artichoke, black olives, red onion, tomato) with ricotta and mozza. It's then finished with prosciutto de parma, lemon arugula, and grana Padano cheese on a garlic butter crust.

Price: Between $20 to $29

Address: 109 Marion St, Winnipeg, MB

Menu

Papas Gourmet Pizza

The pizza: The Philly Cheesesteak pie is exactly what it sounds like, which sounds delicious!

"We marinade our steak and grill to perfection then we slice it and add on our freshly made dough pizza with pizza sauce onion, mushrooms, green pepper and finish off with real mozzarella and cheddar cheese."

Price: $28

Address: 3030 Main St, Vancouver, BC

Menu

Santa Lucia Pizza Saskatoon

The pizza: And the Chicken Bacon Ranch keeps it simple - grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, and mozza cheese with side bacon on top.

Price: $27

Address: 3501 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK

Menu

