9 Canadian Restaurants Were Named Among The Best In The World & They Look So Delicious
Warning: this might make you drool. 🤤
The best restaurants in Canada have been revealed and you'll want to add them to your culinary bucket list right away.
The Forbes Travel Guide, which claims to be the "global authority on luxury hospitality," says nine Canadian restaurants have earned a spot on their "coveted annual Star Rating."
While most of the top restaurants are in Toronto, some other locations across Canada made it onto the list.
Getting a Star Rating is no joke, as Forbes undergoes some rigorous inspections to determine who should be included.
"We visit every hotel, restaurant, and spa that we Star Rate, paying our own way and staying anonymously as a typical guest," they shared.
"No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every Star Rating is earned through our objective, independent process."
So here's which locations have earned a spot as one of the best places to eat in Canada!
Hawksworth Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: Fine-dining
Address: 801 Georgia St. W., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to the inspector, the food isn't fussy and is "loaded with local, sustainable elements cooked with great attention to flavour."
The wine list is "dizzyingly varied," but there are sommeliers to help you out!
Café Boulud
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Cuisine: Luxe French
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Yorkville, this hotspot is the perfect place to grab a bite and delicious cocktail while you're out shopping.
They offer seasonally inspired food with an international twist as well as celebrating Canadian ingredients, like country-style pâté made with Canadian goose, duck, foie gras and cranberries.
Canoe
Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: Stylish Canadian cuisine
Address: 66 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: At 54 floors up, this restaurant offers a stunning view of downtown Toronto, including the CN Tower.
"Getting dressed up and making a special night out of a visit to Canoe with your special someone adds to the excitement — the spectacular views, posh contemporary décor and exquisite fare call for it," noted the inspector.
One Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Cuisine: French and Italian-inspired cuisine
Address: 116 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "unabashedly sensual" spot might just be the right spot for date night.
Their candle-lit patio may be one of the best in the city, according to the inspector, and is ideal for sipping boozy strawberry-mint lemonade, which is served by the pitcher during summer.
Scaramouche
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: French fare
Address: 1 Benvenuto Place, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking to get dressed up or have something of a more low-key evening, this resto has you covered.
With two floors, you can enjoy the formal dining room on top with delicacies like oysters laden with horseradish and lemon or opt for the more modestly priced pasta bar downstairs.
TOCA Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: Traditional Italian
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Ritz Carlton, this swanky spot has a full-on "cheese cave" which is surrounded by glass walls and is home to gourmet cheeses from all over the world. Swoon!
"Because of its convenient location, the four-star restaurant serves as the perfect dinner spot before enjoying the city’s nightlife or walking to the theatre district to experience Toronto’s thriving cultural scene," said the inspector.
Chez Muffy
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: Fresh, local Quebecois fare
Address: 10 rue Saint-Antoine, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of farm-to-table, at Chez Muffy, you can peek out of the windows and see exactly where some of the produce on your plate came from.
The restaurant specializes in “high-end comfort food" where they bring a contemporary twist on local Quebec specialties like juniper-smoked mussels or lobster from the Gaspé Peninsula.
Maison Boulud
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: Canadian comfort meets French luxury
Address: 1228 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: While it's definitely upscale, the resto is a warm mix of comfort and luxury that's super inviting for locals and business people alike.
"Be sure to order dessert," the inspector said. "No one tastes the Chocolate Coulant with liquid caramel, fleur de sel and caramelized milk ice cream without raving about it for weeks."
Toqué!
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Cuisine: Contemporary French
Address: 900 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Because it's delicious and also Insta gold!
"Plates are garnished with such impeccable attention to detail that you may spend several minutes debating whether or not to ruin the presentation," said the inspector.