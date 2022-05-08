NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

restaurants in canada

9 Canadian Restaurants Were Named Among The Best In The World & They Look So Delicious

Warning: this might make you drool. 🤤

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a glass of wine in a restaurant. Right: A person eating their food at a restaurant.

A person holding a glass of wine in a restaurant. Right: A person eating their food at a restaurant.

@deannawoo | Instagram, @mr_chana | Instagram

The best restaurants in Canada have been revealed and you'll want to add them to your culinary bucket list right away.

The Forbes Travel Guide, which claims to be the "global authority on luxury hospitality," says nine Canadian restaurants have earned a spot on their "coveted annual Star Rating."

While most of the top restaurants are in Toronto, some other locations across Canada made it onto the list.

Getting a Star Rating is no joke, as Forbes undergoes some rigorous inspections to determine who should be included.

"We visit every hotel, restaurant, and spa that we Star Rate, paying our own way and staying anonymously as a typical guest," they shared.

"No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every Star Rating is earned through our objective, independent process."

So here's which locations have earned a spot as one of the best places to eat in Canada!

Hawksworth Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: Fine-dining

Address: 801 Georgia St. W., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: According to the inspector, the food isn't fussy and is "loaded with local, sustainable elements cooked with great attention to flavour."

The wine list is "dizzyingly varied," but there are sommeliers to help you out!

Menu

Café Boulud

Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: Recommended

Cuisine: Luxe French

Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Yorkville, this hotspot is the perfect place to grab a bite and delicious cocktail while you're out shopping.

They offer seasonally inspired food with an international twist as well as celebrating Canadian ingredients, like country-style pâté made with Canadian goose, duck, foie gras and cranberries.

Menu

Canoe

Price: 💸💸 — 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: Stylish Canadian cuisine

Address: 66 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: At 54 floors up, this restaurant offers a stunning view of downtown Toronto, including the CN Tower.

"Getting dressed up and making a special night out of a visit to Canoe with your special someone adds to the excitement — the spectacular views, posh contemporary décor and exquisite fare call for it," noted the inspector.

Menu

One Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: Recommended

Cuisine: French and Italian-inspired cuisine

Address: 116 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This "unabashedly sensual" spot might just be the right spot for date night.

Their candle-lit patio may be one of the best in the city, according to the inspector, and is ideal for sipping boozy strawberry-mint lemonade, which is served by the pitcher during summer.

Menu

Scaramouche

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: French fare

Address: 1 Benvenuto Place, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking to get dressed up or have something of a more low-key evening, this resto has you covered.

With two floors, you can enjoy the formal dining room on top with delicacies like oysters laden with horseradish and lemon or opt for the more modestly priced pasta bar downstairs.

Menu

TOCA Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: Traditional Italian

Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Ritz Carlton, this swanky spot has a full-on "cheese cave" which is surrounded by glass walls and is home to gourmet cheeses from all over the world. Swoon!

"Because of its convenient location, the four-star restaurant serves as the perfect dinner spot before enjoying the city’s nightlife or walking to the theatre district to experience Toronto’s thriving cultural scene," said the inspector.

Menu

Chez Muffy

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: Fresh, local Quebecois fare

Address: 10 rue Saint-Antoine, Quebec City, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of farm-to-table, at Chez Muffy, you can peek out of the windows and see exactly where some of the produce on your plate came from.

The restaurant specializes in “high-end comfort food" where they bring a contemporary twist on local Quebec specialties like juniper-smoked mussels or lobster from the Gaspé Peninsula.

Menu

Maison Boulud

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: Canadian comfort meets French luxury

Address: 1228 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: While it's definitely upscale, the resto is a warm mix of comfort and luxury that's super inviting for locals and business people alike.

"Be sure to order dessert," the inspector said. "No one tastes the Chocolate Coulant with liquid caramel, fleur de sel and caramelized milk ice cream without raving about it for weeks."

Menu

Toqué!

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Cuisine: Contemporary French

Address: 900 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Because it's delicious and also Insta gold!

"Plates are garnished with such impeccable attention to detail that you may spend several minutes debating whether or not to ruin the presentation," said the inspector.

Menu

