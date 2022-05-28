7 Stunning Yurts In Canada That'll Make You Feel Like You're Halfway Across The World
Camping, but make it fancy!
If you're dreaming of lush getaway but can't splash out on a big international trip, it might be time to check out some options that are a little closer to home.
Camping is of course a popular thing to do in Canada, but to really take it up a notch, you can try spending a night or two in a yurt, which is a portable, circular dwelling that are traditional to Central Asia.
Instead of spending a night braving the elements in a tent, you can cozy up in these structures that are typically wooden and have a little hole at the top for ventilation and stargazing.
Riverside Oasis Farm
Address: 6696 Canborough Road, Wellandport, ON
Why You Need To Go: As well as getting to spend the night in a beautifully decorated yurt, you can also interact and feed the alpacas, sheep and goats with a bag of feed that's provided.
Depending on what time of the year you go, you can also pick up produce and eggs from the farm!
Elk Island Retreat
Address: 54371 Range Rd 205, Fort Saskatchewan, AB
Why You Need To Go: "Elk Island Retreat is a beautiful serene private campground and is the perfect place to relax and unwind," says the company. "Whether a world traveler or living local you’ll want to check out this little hide-away."
As well as exploring the nature trails, you can spend your free time hiking, canoeing, and possibly even spotting a bison!
Cabot Shores
Address: Cabot Trail at Indian Brook, NS
Why You Need To Go: "Nestled among the wilderness at Cabot Shores, our authentic Mongolian yurts are open year-round, most equipped with wood stoves. On a fine summer night, sleep with the top flap open and gaze at the stars."
You can also enjoy the bistro that features veggies from their own gardens, an apple orchard, and meet some chickens.
Soule Creek Lodge
Address: 6215 Powder Main Road, Port Renfrew, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to get away from it all, this West coast retreat has panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Peninsula, the Juan de Fuca Strait, the West Coast Trail, the San Juan Inlet and the Coastal Mountains.
After spending the night in your yurt, take some time to check out the trails, beaches, tidal pools and wildlife.
Terra Perma
Address: 218 Chemin White Harrington, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of the Laurentians, this 800-acre sanctuary has exciting activities on-site and nearby to relax, unwind, and get to know nature a little better.
Saskatchewan Provincial Park
Address: Great Blue Heron Provincial Park, SK
Why You Need To Go: To "escape the everyday and immerse yourself in nature while staying warm, sheltered and comfortable."
Inside you'll find a small fridge and heater while outside there is a large deck, a screened-in gazebo, a picnic table, a fire pit and parking for two vehicles.
WYA Point Reserve
Address: 2460 Willowbrae Road, Ucluelet, BC
Why You Need To Go: To "experience the rugged, natural beauty of the west coast," spend a night at this resort that features waterfront yurts and beachfront camping.
And if you're looking for something to do, the world-famous Pacific Rim National Park is just a few kilometres away!