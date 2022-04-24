9 Natural Wonders To Explore In Canada This Summer That Aren't Niagara Falls & Lake Louise
Time to go exploring! 🇨🇦
There are so many amazing things to see and do in Canada, it can be hard to know where you should even start!
When it comes to exploring the stunning natural wonders in the country, some of the destinations that probably come to your mind right away are tourist hotpots like Lake Louise and Niagara Falls, but there are so many more things to see beyond those two places.
Whether you're looking for snow, sand, mountains or water, there's something for everyone to enjoy across this great big country we call home.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Address: Waterton Lakes National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful is where the "rolling prairies of Alberta meet the stunning Rocky Mountains," which honestly sounds like poetry.
There's tons of wildlife, dozens of different species of wildflowers to discover, and, apparently, some of the best hiking in North America.
Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park
Address: Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park, Saskatchewan
Why You Need To Go: With around 100 kilometres to discover, this sand dune is the largest active sand surface in Canada.
Scientists consider the dunes to be an "evolutionary puzzle" and it boasts a unique ecosystem of plants that can only be found in the area.
The park is only accessible by float plane, so make sure you plan your adventure in advance to visit this magnificent site!
Topaz Lake
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're jumping into the turquoise waters of the Caribbean at this popular swimming destination.
You'll have to work for it, though — it'll take a few hours to hike through the La Cloche Silhouette Trail before you make it to the picturesque spot, so make sure you have snacks and water to keep you going!
Iceberg Alley
Address: The Atlantic Marine Ecozone, NL
Why You Need To Go: If you want to watch some hunks of ice that are tens of thousands of years old cruise through the region, you'll definitely want to check out the stunning glaciers in "Iceberg Alley."
"Every year about 40,000 medium to large-sized icebergs break off, or calve, from Greenland glaciers," explains the provincial website.
"Only about 400-800 make it as far south as St. John's, but these numbers can vary greatly from year to year." Wild!
Thunder Cove
Address: Thunder Cove Beach, Lot 18, PEI
Why You Need To Go: Because this "hidden gem" is apparently one of the spots that the locals try to keep for themselves!
The beach has sandstone cliffs, columns and cave formations that have been carved away at over time by water and wind to create a wonderfully unique landscape.
Spotted Lake
Address: Osoyoos, British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: While it kind of looks like a science experiment gone wrong, Kliluk, also known as Spotted Lake due to its appearance, is 100% natural.
The small lake is rich in a variety of minerals, so when the weather gets warm and some of the water evaporates, the concentration of minerals forms visible spots in the lake.
The spots can range from blue to green to yellow and are truly unreal-looking.
Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve
Address: Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve, Southwood Rd, Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: For would-be astronomers, the ability to have a 360-degree view of the night sky unhampered by light pollution is surely a treat.
Whether you're looking for constellations or just taking in the beauty of the night sky, you'll likely experience the cosmos like you've ever seen it before. Even amateurs can catch a glimpse of Saturn's rings.
Bathtub Island
Address: Lake Superior Provincial Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located near Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Provincial Park, the island gets it's name due to the natural "bathtub" shape it forms.
You'll have to do a short hike along a coastal trail to get to the super-photographic spot, but after that can float away for hours as you look out onto Lake Superior.
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Alberta's badlands is home to some of the most extensive dinosaur fossil fields in the world.
Over 150 whole dinosaur skeletons have been discovered and the remains gave science the world's most complete record of the Cretaceous Period.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.