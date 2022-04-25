If You've Visited Over Half Of These Wineries In Canada You Might Be A Wine Connoisseur
Wine-o'-clock, anyone? 🍷
If you consider yourself a wine-lover, there are so many great vineyards and estates across Canada that might be on your boozy bucket list.
Even if you don't consider yourself a connoisseur of the adult grape juice, trying out new regions and blends might help you find your new favourite addition to your date night or next fancy dinner party.
As well, many of the estates are gorgeous and worth visiting just to check out the lush Canadian vineyards and dreamy scenery.
So, take a look below at some of the best wineries in Canada and let us know how many you've been lucky enough to visit or try out!
Covert Farms Family Estate
Address: 300 Covert Pl, Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 650-acre regenerative farm and winery has award-winning wines made with organic, estate-grown grapes.
You can enjoy a private wine tasting on a cute patio, take a personally guided outdoor tour of the lands, or just sit back and enjoy a glass of wine at your leisure.
Trius Winery & Restaurant
Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This estate is home to Canada’s largest underground sparkling cellar, so you know the bubbly is good! As well, their red and whites show off the "unique, rich terroir of Niagara," which sounds decadent.
You can also enjoy farm-to-table dining, vineyard music festivals and film screenings.
Magnetic Hill Winery
Address: 860 Front Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB
Why You Need To Go: Who says wine has to be from Ontario or B.C.?
This award-winning New Brunswick fruit winery has an indoor and outdoor space to enjoy tasting flights and charcuterie, which is perfect for bachelorettes, birthdays and family outings.
La Halte des Pèlerins
Address: 693 Sanctuary Rd, Sherbrooke, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Quebec winery "is a family vineyard that offers its customers an exceptional cultural and sensory experience in the agrotourism sector."
They're also open to hosting special events, so if getting married amongst the grapes is your dream, this might be the location for you!
Château des Charmes
Address: 1025 York Rd, St. Davids, ON
Why You Need To Go: As well as the tastings you can get at most wineries, you can book fancy experiences like "La Vie En Rose" or "Paris on the Terrace" where you can enjoy wine popsicles, food, exclusive spaces, and, of course, wine.
Nichol Vineyard
Address: 1285 Smethurst Rd, Naramata, BC
Why You Need To Go: This small-scale business. farms and grows all of their beverages within 900 metres of the winery and focuses their attention "on the quality of our grapes and their subsequent élevage in the winery."
As well, the grapes are handpicked to make sure that every bunch is up to standards, so you know it's going to be a good bottle!
Fielding Estate
Address: 4020 Locust Ln, Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: To taste some of their award-winning complex bold reds, aromatic crisp whites and signature Estate bottles.
With both a Vineyard Lunge and Wine Lodge, you can enjoy a flight with some snacks and seasonal offerings while gazing at Lake Ontario.
Vignoble Ste-Pétronille
Address: 8705 Chemin Royal, Sainte-Petronille, QC
Why You Need To Go: What's better than tasting new wines? Tasting new wines while enjoying Neapolitan pizza cooked in a wood oven, of course.
This Quebec winery has an outdoor heated bar and terrace where you can indulge in either a glass or a bottle while eating your delicious pizza.
Wayne Gretzky Estates
Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're with someone who's not a huge fan of wine but you are, Wayne Gretzky Estates is a perfect balance.
As well as reds and whites, there's also beer and spirits to enjoy a tipple!
"Choose from wine and whisky tastings with a twist, interactive classes, memorable meals, festive fetes, icy winter fun on our skating rink and so much more."
Mission Hill Family Estate
Address: 1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: With a mix of old-world techniques and modern technology, the popular Okanagan spot is sure to please.
You can treat yourself to immersive tastings and experiences, a fireside lunch, and even a private virtual tasting if you can't make it to the estate IRL!
Spirit Hills Flower Winery
Address: 2380 Drive WestMillarville, Millarville, AB
Why You Need To Go: And last but not least, are you even a real wine connoisseur if you haven't tried flower wine?
These "one-of-a-kind award-winning" appellations are made by layering "the flavour elements of traditional grape wine into unforgettable new wines crafted from the wildflowers of their terroir."
They also apparently add a new dimension to cocktails and have a "seducing, unique flavour." Fun!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.