NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

If You've Visited Over Half Of These Wineries In Canada You Might Be A Wine Connoisseur

Wine-o'-clock, anyone? 🍷

Trending Staff Writer
A woman holding a glass of wine sitting in a champagne cork swing. A woman standing in a vineyard.

A woman holding a glass of wine sitting in a champagne cork swing. A woman standing in a vineyard.

@sashabricks | Instagram, @kadyfields | Instagram

If you consider yourself a wine-lover, there are so many great vineyards and estates across Canada that might be on your boozy bucket list.

Even if you don't consider yourself a connoisseur of the adult grape juice, trying out new regions and blends might help you find your new favourite addition to your date night or next fancy dinner party.

As well, many of the estates are gorgeous and worth visiting just to check out the lush Canadian vineyards and dreamy scenery.

So, take a look below at some of the best wineries in Canada and let us know how many you've been lucky enough to visit or try out!

Covert Farms Family Estate

Address: 300 Covert Pl, Oliver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This 650-acre regenerative farm and winery has award-winning wines made with organic, estate-grown grapes.

You can enjoy a private wine tasting on a cute patio, take a personally guided outdoor tour of the lands, or just sit back and enjoy a glass of wine at your leisure.

Website

Trius Winery & Restaurant

Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This estate is home to Canada’s largest underground sparkling cellar, so you know the bubbly is good! As well, their red and whites show off the "unique, rich terroir of Niagara," which sounds decadent.

You can also enjoy farm-to-table dining, vineyard music festivals and film screenings.

Website

Magnetic Hill Winery

Address: 860 Front Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB

Why You Need To Go: Who says wine has to be from Ontario or B.C.?

This award-winning New Brunswick fruit winery has an indoor and outdoor space to enjoy tasting flights and charcuterie, which is perfect for bachelorettes, birthdays and family outings.

Website

La Halte des Pèlerins

Address: 693 Sanctuary Rd, Sherbrooke, QC

Why You Need To Go: This Quebec winery "is a family vineyard that offers its customers an exceptional cultural and sensory experience in the agrotourism sector."

They're also open to hosting special events, so if getting married amongst the grapes is your dream, this might be the location for you!

Website

Château des Charmes

Address: 1025 York Rd, St. Davids, ON

Why You Need To Go: As well as the tastings you can get at most wineries, you can book fancy experiences like "La Vie En Rose" or "Paris on the Terrace" where you can enjoy wine popsicles, food, exclusive spaces, and, of course, wine.

Website

Nichol Vineyard

Address: 1285 Smethurst Rd, Naramata, BC

Why You Need To Go: This small-scale business. farms and grows all of their beverages within 900 metres of the winery and focuses their attention "on the quality of our grapes and their subsequent élevage in the winery."

As well, the grapes are handpicked to make sure that every bunch is up to standards, so you know it's going to be a good bottle!

Website

Fielding Estate

Address: 4020 Locust Ln, Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: To taste some of their award-winning complex bold reds, aromatic crisp whites and signature Estate bottles.

With both a Vineyard Lunge and Wine Lodge, you can enjoy a flight with some snacks and seasonal offerings while gazing at Lake Ontario.

Website

Vignoble Ste-Pétronille

Address: 8705 Chemin Royal, Sainte-Petronille, QC

Why You Need To Go: What's better than tasting new wines? Tasting new wines while enjoying Neapolitan pizza cooked in a wood oven, of course.

This Quebec winery has an outdoor heated bar and terrace where you can indulge in either a glass or a bottle while eating your delicious pizza.

Website

Wayne Gretzky Estates

Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're with someone who's not a huge fan of wine but you are, Wayne Gretzky Estates is a perfect balance.

As well as reds and whites, there's also beer and spirits to enjoy a tipple!

"Choose from wine and whisky tastings with a twist, interactive classes, memorable meals, festive fetes, icy winter fun on our skating rink and so much more."

Website

Mission Hill Family Estate

Address: 1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC

Why You Need To Go: With a mix of old-world techniques and modern technology, the popular Okanagan spot is sure to please.

You can treat yourself to immersive tastings and experiences, a fireside lunch, and even a private virtual tasting if you can't make it to the estate IRL!

Website

Spirit Hills Flower Winery

Address: 2380 Drive WestMillarville, Millarville, AB

Why You Need To Go: And last but not least, are you even a real wine connoisseur if you haven't tried flower wine?

These "one-of-a-kind award-winning" appellations are made by layering "the flavour elements of traditional grape wine into unforgettable new wines crafted from the wildflowers of their terroir."

They also apparently add a new dimension to cocktails and have a "seducing, unique flavour." Fun!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...