These 14 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best Places To Eat In Canada
One spot even came in at the top of the list.
Yelp has announced Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022, and fourteen Toronto restaurants made the list, with one even scoring first place.
The list was created using reviews, ratings, submissions, and more, and it's sure to make you hungry.
Grandma Loves You
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Sandwiches
Address: 1084 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local sandwich shop came in at number one for the top place to eat in Canada this year, and you can enjoy stuffed croissants and other goodies.
Pai Northern Thai Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Pad Thai, look no further than this spot, which serves up delicious dishes bursting with flavours from Northern Thailand.
Descendant Detroit Style Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 168 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This isn't your average pie. These pizzas have square-shaped crusts lined with pepperoni, and are often called "upside-down pizzas" because the sauce is served on top.
J San Sushi Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 186 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring seasonal ingredients, this sushi resto has noodle bowls, fresh sushi, fusion appetizers, and more.
Sugo
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1281 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its large portions of mouth-watering Italian food, this is the place to go when you're craving pasta.
Burger Drops
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Fast food
Address: 116 Atlantic Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: These smash burgers feature handmade patties and fresh ingredients, and are served with sides like curly fries and onion rings.
Juicy Dumpling
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 280 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You won't break the bank by dining at this spot. The menu offers a variety of dumplings for as low as $2.99 for six.
One2 Snacks
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Malaysian
Address: 8 Glen Watford Dr. #26, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-run spot serves authentic Malaysian fare for a low price.
Holy Cow Japanese Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 254 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If nothing makes your mouth water like a big plate of steak, then this restaurant is worth adding to your bucket list. You can indulge in a variety of steak dishes inspired by Japanese cuisine.
8Mile Detroit Style Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to pizza heaven by ordering pies like the Detroit Red Top, Oh Canada, and White Truffle.
RYUS Noodle Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Steaming bowls of ramen await at this eatery which uses a signature chicken broth.
Aleppo Kabab
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address:1960 Lawrence Ave., E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: From sandwiches to platters, this spot is a top-rated place for Middle Eastern cuisine.
Hay Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 530 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy sushi and other Japanese fusion dishes at this resto, such as wafu pasta and nori tacos.
Yasu
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 81 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The first Omakase sushi bar in Canada, Yasu uses the "finest fish" and offers a 17 course seasonal sushi menu.