best restaurants in toronto

These 14 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best Places To Eat In Canada

One spot even came in at the top of the list.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
@burgerdrops | Instagram, @sugotoronto | Instagram
If you're in need of some inspiration for you next meal out, then look no further than these Toronto restaurants, which were just named some of the best spots to eat at in the country.

Yelp has announced Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022, and fourteen Toronto restaurants made the list, with one even scoring first place.

The list was created using reviews, ratings, submissions, and more, and it's sure to make you hungry.

Grandma Loves You

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Address: 1084 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This local sandwich shop came in at number one for the top place to eat in Canada this year, and you can enjoy stuffed croissants and other goodies.

Instagram

Pai Northern Thai Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Thai

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Pad Thai, look no further than this spot, which serves up delicious dishes bursting with flavours from Northern Thailand.

Menu

Descendant Detroit Style Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 168 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This isn't your average pie. These pizzas have square-shaped crusts lined with pepperoni, and are often called "upside-down pizzas" because the sauce is served on top.

Menu

J San Sushi Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 186 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring seasonal ingredients, this sushi resto has noodle bowls, fresh sushi, fusion appetizers, and more.

Menu

Sugo

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1281 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Known for its large portions of mouth-watering Italian food, this is the place to go when you're craving pasta.

Menu

Burger Drops

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Fast food

Address: 116 Atlantic Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: These smash burgers feature handmade patties and fresh ingredients, and are served with sides like curly fries and onion rings.

Menu

Juicy Dumpling

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 280 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You won't break the bank by dining at this spot. The menu offers a variety of dumplings for as low as $2.99 for six.

Menu

One2 Snacks

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Malaysian

Address: 8 Glen Watford Dr. #26, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This family-run spot serves authentic Malaysian fare for a low price.

Website

Holy Cow Japanese Steakhouse

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 254 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If nothing makes your mouth water like a big plate of steak, then this restaurant is worth adding to your bucket list. You can indulge in a variety of steak dishes inspired by Japanese cuisine.

Menu

8Mile Detroit Style Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to pizza heaven by ordering pies like the Detroit Red Top, Oh Canada, and White Truffle.

Menu

RYUS Noodle Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Steaming bowls of ramen await at this eatery which uses a signature chicken broth.

Menu

Aleppo Kabab

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address:1960 Lawrence Ave., E., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: From sandwiches to platters, this spot is a top-rated place for Middle Eastern cuisine.

Menu

Hay Sushi

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 530 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy sushi and other Japanese fusion dishes at this resto, such as wafu pasta and nori tacos.

Instagram

Yasu

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 81 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The first Omakase sushi bar in Canada, Yasu uses the "finest fish" and offers a 17 course seasonal sushi menu.

Menu

