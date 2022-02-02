Sections

toronto restaurants

This Greek Restaurant In Toronto Is Reopening With A Two-Level Bar & Mykonos Vibes (PHOTOS)

It has a new look and a new location!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Greek Restaurant In Toronto Is Reopening With A Two-Level Bar & Mykonos Vibes (PHOTOS)
Pétros82 | Handout

If you're hungry for something new, then you might want to take a trip to this restaurant that's reopening in Toronto.

Pétros82, an authentic Greek restaurant formerly located at Hotel X, has a brand new location in the Entertainment District, and it's officially welcoming guests beginning February 2.

The reimagined venue boasts over 10,000 square-feet of space and promises an "authentic Greek experience like no other."

Pétros82 | Handout

The interior features two-storey floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-concept kitchen, white decor that reflects the "cool vibes of Mykonos", and a two-level bar and lounge area.

Pétros82 | Handout

There is also a mezzanine which caters to semi private events.

Pétros82 | Handout

You can indulge in a range of Greek dishes from salads to pasta with a focus on fresh seafood and Mediterranean cuisine. The beverage menu includes fine wines and handcrafted cocktails.

Pétros82 | Handout

The restaurant is also home to a Fresh Seafood Market where you can handpick oysters, fish, and more, as well as the YK Marketta where you can shop for unique Greek items.

Pétros82 | Handout

You can already order the dishes online, or you can visit this new spot in person for a little taste of Mykonos.

Pétros82

Pétros82 | Handout

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 299 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This authentic Greek restaurant is reopening in a fancy new location, and you can indulge in all sorts fo delicious dishes.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
toronto restaurants

