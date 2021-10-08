The 6 Best Greek Restaurants In Toronto According To Top Restaurateur 'Mr. Mamakas'
Opa! 🇬🇷
If you're dreaming of the Mediterranean and its fresh coastal foods but can't take a flight to Santorini, why not hit up a really. really good Greek restaurant in the city? Luckily for you, we just spoke with Greek food specialist Thanos Tripi about what the best Greek restaurants are in the 6ix.
Tripi is a renowned restaurateur and owner of Mamakas Taverna. Tripi — also known as Mr. Mamakas — runs Bar Koukla, The Agora, and SOUVLA by Mamakas which is a Greek street-food restaurant.
Tripi shared some of his favourite Greek restaurants and bakeries in Toronto, and here are six to check out for when you're dying to have some Mediterranean flavours.
Myth
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 522 King Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mr. Mamakas says Myth are the newcomers to modern Greek dining.
"[Their] thoughtfully designed interior takes you straight to the Greek Islands," Tripi told Narcity, and added that it really lends itself to a "Mykonos-style night on the town."
Myth is packed with fresh seafood mains like their Tónos Steak which is a yellowfin tuna topped with some sea salt and gremolata over a cauliflower puree. They also boast some classic appetizers like a flaky Spanakopita and Flaming Saganaki.
Alexandros Gyros
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 5 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mr. Mamakas told us that Alexandros Gyros has been a staple of Greek cuisine for the past 20 years.
"It's the real deal," Tripi added. "Exactly how it's prepared on the streets of Athens."
You can grab a classic chicken or pork Gyro pita (or even opt for a totally vegetarian, one too.) And, if you're not feeling a wrap for your meal, you can opt for having it served on a bed of rice, fries, or salad.
Alexandros Gyros also has a dinner combo built for two to share, which comes with your gyros pita of choice, a large Greek salad, large Greek fries or their poutine, and two bottled sodas.
Athens Pastries
Address: 590 Danforth Avenue, 825 Coxwell Avenue, Toronto, ON, and 2567 Victoria Park Avenue, Scarborough ON
Why You Need To Go: "It's been around forever," Tripi told Narcity. "[It] used to be my father's hang-out for coffee on the Danforth. [They] still use family recipes to make their own phyllo for Greek pies and pastries."
Sip on a piping hot espresso or Greek coffee while you enjoy some of their sweet treats like their Loukoumathes (which are their honey puffs.) If you don't have a sweet tooth, they have some scrumptious savoury options too.
"[It's] about as close as you'll get to a traditional pie shop in Greece," Tripi added.
Serano Bakery
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 830 Pape Avenue, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "My parents always bought family birthday cakes from here," Tripi shared with Narcity.
From mini baklavas packed with pistachios to traditional cookies and cakes, there is a wide variety of Greek baked goods to choose from. There's even a food market that is packed with imported grocery items.
Unsure of what to try? Tripi recommends their bougatsa, which is flaky phyllo delight.
Athens Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 707 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mr. Mamakas said Athens Restaurant on Danforth is famous for their magirefta, which means home-style oven-cooked dishes in Greek.
"Rustic, and always well-executed," Tripi said, adding that they serve honest Greek fare.
Some of their house specialities include mousaka, which is oven-baked layers of minced meat, eggplant, zucchini, and a creamy potato bechamel (and it is even gluten free!) Vegans can try their gemista, which is their take on stuffed bell peppers.
If you're unsure of what to try, Tripi recommended keeping an eye out for the daily specials.
Select Bakery
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 405 Donlands Avenue, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Select Bakery is a traditional Greek, family-run forno, and Mr. Mamakas is a close family friend to the owner, Kostas Katsamakis.
"His father, Manolis, moved from Athens to Toronto in the '70s and quickly became famous for his traditional Greek classics like baklava and loukoumades," Tripi said.
For those of you who may not know, loukoumades are mini beignets soaked in honey and topped with walnuts and cinnamon. Select Bakery offers an extensive menu of Greek baked goods, and they even stock some holiday classics around Christmas and Easter time.