9 Date Ideas Around Toronto If You're Obsessed With Cheese
They're so gouda! 🧀
If you are searching for brie-lliant date ideas around Toronto, we have you covered. Here are nine spots to visit with your special someone if you're obsessed with cheese.
On the list, you'll find something for every couple, from affordable comfort food to a cheese trail that you can explore together.
Mr. Tonkatsu
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 548 Yonge St., & 520 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fly to Tokyo to try mouthwatering cheese-stuffed katsu covered in a panko crust.
The Oxford County Cheese Trail
Price: Price varies based on location (some are free)
Cuisine: Cheese
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Together, you can go on a road trip to a self-guided cheese trail with 24 stops.
The Heartbreak Chef
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 823 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving comfort food, their creamy mac 'n' cheese is a mix of five different kinds of cheese.
Gladiator Burger & Steak
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Burgers
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: They sell gigantic burgers drenched in cheese.
Carens Rosedale
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1118 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Together, you can spend the evening feasting on classic cheese fondue.
MeNami
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 5469 Yonge St., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: They sell slurp-worthy udon noodles covered in a creamy cheese sauce.
Lamanna's Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 6758 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can order slices of pizzas that are bigger than your head.
The Tempered Room
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bakery
Address: 1374 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their croissant cheeseboards are almost too pretty to eat.
Maiz
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 3220 Yonge St. & 2901 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can order several dishes loaded with cheese like their choriqueso, tequenos, and nachos.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.