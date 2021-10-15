Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
ontario restaurants

9 Date Ideas Around Toronto If You're Obsessed With Cheese

They're so gouda! 🧀

9 Date Ideas Around Toronto If You're Obsessed With Cheese
@gladiatorburger | Instagram, @vinfatuatio | Instagram

If you are searching for brie-lliant date ideas around Toronto, we have you covered. Here are nine spots to visit with your special someone if you're obsessed with cheese.

On the list, you'll find something for every couple, from affordable comfort food to a cheese trail that you can explore together.

Mr. Tonkatsu

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 548 Yonge St., & 520 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fly to Tokyo to try mouthwatering cheese-stuffed katsu covered in a panko crust.

Menu

The Oxford County Cheese Trail

Price: Price varies based on location (some are free)

Cuisine: Cheese

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Together, you can go on a road trip to a self-guided cheese trail with 24 stops.

Website

The Heartbreak Chef

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Comfort food

Address: 823 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving comfort food, their creamy mac 'n' cheese is a mix of five different kinds of cheese.

Menu

Gladiator Burger & Steak

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Burgers

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: They sell gigantic burgers drenched in cheese.

Menu

Carens Rosedale

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 1118 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Together, you can spend the evening feasting on classic cheese fondue.

Menu

MeNami

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 5469 Yonge St., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: They sell slurp-worthy udon noodles covered in a creamy cheese sauce.

Menu

Lamanna's Bakery

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 6758 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can order slices of pizzas that are bigger than your head.

Menu

The Tempered Room

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: 1374 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Their croissant cheeseboards are almost too pretty to eat.

Menu

Maiz

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 3220 Yonge St. & 2901 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can order several dishes loaded with cheese like their choriqueso, tequenos, and nachos.

Menu

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ontario Patio Has Cozy Firepits & You Can Make Gooey S’mores With Your Friends

Enjoy the tastiest part of camping without leaving the city! 🤤

@aquaterrakingston | Instagram, @aquaterrakingston | Instagram

Outdoor dining season isn't over yet. So put on your sweater, as at this Ontario patio, you can roast marshmallows to make gooey s'mores with your friends.

Located in Kingston, AquaTerra lets you experience the tastiest part of camping without needing to pitch a tent.

Keep Reading Show less

IHOP Just Announced That So Many New Locations Are Coming To Ontario & Here's Where

International Pancake Day is going to be a banger.

Mike Mozart | Flickr

Calling all pancake lovers! IHOP has just announced that it is bringing so many new locations to Ontario.

In a press release, the K2 Group announced that five new restaurants will be opening throughout the next five years.

Keep Reading Show less

You'll Feel Like You Fell Down The Rabbit Hole At This Whimsical Ontario Cafe (VIDEO)

It looks straight out of 'Alice In Wonderland.' 🐇

@jammin_media | Instagram, @lamaisonrosecafe | Instagram

You'll feel like you fell down the rabbit hole at this Alice In Wonderland cafe in the Niagara region.

La Maison Rose in Grimsby is an exciting place to visit, as they frequently change the decor to have a new theme.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario’s Three-Storey Patio On A River Will Make You Feel Like You’re Dining In Venice

No passport needed!
@mik_hughes | Instagram, @angiebowes | Instagram

If you've been craving a little taste of Italy, then you're in luck. You can satisfy your wanderlust at this gorgeous spot, and the best part is, you don't even need a plane ticket. Tucked away in a charming town, this restaurant will give you major Venice vibes. Leave your suitcase behind and have a mini vaycay at Ontario's Mex & Co.'s riverside patio this season.

Italy might not be as far away as you think. This gorgeous restaurant nestled on the side of a river will take you on a little Venice getaway.

Keep Reading Show less