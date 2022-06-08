Canada's Best Bar Is Officially In Toronto & It's Also In The Top 10 For North America
Cheers to that! 🥂
If you're looking for a cool spot to sip some cocktails in Toronto, why not make your next stop at the bar that was named the best in Canada?
On Tuesday, June 7, the inaugural awards for the 50 Best Bars in all of North America revealed their rankings, and Civil Liberties not only cracked the top 10 list for the continent, but it also clinched the number one spot for the country.
This Bloor West bar snagged the gold medal in Canada for their unpretentious speakeasy vibes, and for their knowledgable but friendly staff who can hook you up with whatever it is you're in the mood for from "cheap draft or canned beer" to "inquiries about the quirky, unexpected selections on the back bar".
What's unique about this west-end bar is that they have no cocktail menu whatsoever.
According to the bar, their bartenders will ask you a few questions to help you find your new go-to cocktail or rediscover a classic drink (so you're pretty much getting a completely personalized cocktail).
Now, this isn't the only spot to snag a title on this top 50 list, as three other Toronto bars made it too. Mother on Queen West, Bar Raval on College, and Bar Mordecai on Dundas West placed 38th, 41st, and 47th, respectively. Outside of Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax also had one bar each named as some of the best in North America, too.
So, if you haven't been to Civil Liberties before, you can spot it by its awning that'll assure thou that "this must be the place". Cheers!
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.