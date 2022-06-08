NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best bars in canada

The Best Bars In North America Have Been Revealed & These 8 Canadian Spots Made The List

So many delicious cocktails. 🍹🍸🥂

Trending Staff Writer
A cocktail at El Pequeño with a lime being torched. Right: A person drinking a cocktail at Civil Liberties.

A cocktail at El Pequeño with a lime being torched. Right: A person drinking a cocktail at Civil Liberties.

@wander.thirsty | Instagram, @__annaconda | Instagram

If you're looking for a new spot to have a beverage or two, the best bars in in Canada have been revealed and they all look so delicious.

On Tuesday, June 7, the 2022 winners of North America's 50 Best Bars were released and it includes spots in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and even Halifax.

Whether you're looking for something traditional, bespoke or totally new, there's something on this list for anyone who enjoys a tipple (or two!).

Civil Liberties

Address: 878 Bloor St. West Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This bar doesn't have a menu! Instead, the bartenders ask you some questions and create something based on your answers.

"Our guests are unique. Their drinks should be too," says Civil Liberties.

Website

The Keefer Bar

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: "The Keefer Bar is found on the fringe of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown, a location that permeates every aspect of the bar," says The World's 50 Best.

You can find whimsically named drinks like Skeleton Kiss, Japanese Vesper, and Fantasy Island on the menu.

Website

El Pequeño Bar

Address: 401-A St-Vincent Montreal, QC,

Why You Need To Go: This pretty spot is located right in the heart of Old Montreal and also claims to be the smallest bar in Canada with just 150 square feet of space.

According to their site, they serve "both quality interpretations of classic Cuban style cocktails and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of rum-based cocktails."

Yum!

Website

Mother

Address: 874 Queen St West Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To enjoy ingredients that get a special upgrade from fermentation, you'll want to check out this spot that evokes "maternal coziness."

Website

Bar Raval

Address: 505 College, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a variety of Barcelona-inspired small plates and delicious beverages.

"Try the Raval Martini, of olive oil-washed gin with balsam fir liqueur, vermouth and an orange tincture, to taste how deftly Spanish can be spoken on this multi-cultural corner of Canada," recommends The World's 50 Best.

Website

Cloakroom Bar, Montreal

Address: 2175 Rue de la Montagne #100, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To experience the expertise of award-winning bartenders who create cocktails that "stimulates the senses and transcends the norm."

Website​

Bar Mordecai, Toronto

Address: 1272 Dundas Street West Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're a movie buff, you'll love the look of this spot that's inspired by Wes Anderson films and "styled after hotel lobby bars of yore."

According to The World's 50 Best, they also host community events that support causes that are important to women, people of colour and the LGBT community.

Website

Bar Kismet

Address: 2733 Agricola St, Halifax, NS

Why You Need To Go: Bar Kismet was founded by two people who met actually met while working at Bar Raval!

The drinks menu features cocktails with cute names like The Avid Pedestrian, Charming Duplicity and Scottish Castle Magic for your sipping pleasure.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...