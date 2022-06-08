The Best Bars In North America Have Been Revealed & These 8 Canadian Spots Made The List
So many delicious cocktails. 🍹🍸🥂
If you're looking for a new spot to have a beverage or two, the best bars in in Canada have been revealed and they all look so delicious.
On Tuesday, June 7, the 2022 winners of North America's 50 Best Bars were released and it includes spots in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and even Halifax.
Whether you're looking for something traditional, bespoke or totally new, there's something on this list for anyone who enjoys a tipple (or two!).
Civil Liberties
Address: 878 Bloor St. West Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bar doesn't have a menu! Instead, the bartenders ask you some questions and create something based on your answers.
"Our guests are unique. Their drinks should be too," says Civil Liberties.
The Keefer Bar
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "The Keefer Bar is found on the fringe of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown, a location that permeates every aspect of the bar," says The World's 50 Best.
You can find whimsically named drinks like Skeleton Kiss, Japanese Vesper, and Fantasy Island on the menu.
El Pequeño Bar
Address: 401-A St-Vincent Montreal, QC,
Why You Need To Go: This pretty spot is located right in the heart of Old Montreal and also claims to be the smallest bar in Canada with just 150 square feet of space.
According to their site, they serve "both quality interpretations of classic Cuban style cocktails and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of rum-based cocktails."
Yum!
Mother
Address: 874 Queen St West Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy ingredients that get a special upgrade from fermentation, you'll want to check out this spot that evokes "maternal coziness."
Bar Raval
Address: 505 College, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a variety of Barcelona-inspired small plates and delicious beverages.
"Try the Raval Martini, of olive oil-washed gin with balsam fir liqueur, vermouth and an orange tincture, to taste how deftly Spanish can be spoken on this multi-cultural corner of Canada," recommends The World's 50 Best.
Cloakroom Bar, Montreal
Address: 2175 Rue de la Montagne #100, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To experience the expertise of award-winning bartenders who create cocktails that "stimulates the senses and transcends the norm."
Bar Mordecai, Toronto
Address: 1272 Dundas Street West Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're a movie buff, you'll love the look of this spot that's inspired by Wes Anderson films and "styled after hotel lobby bars of yore."
According to The World's 50 Best, they also host community events that support causes that are important to women, people of colour and the LGBT community.
Bar Kismet
Address: 2733 Agricola St, Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Bar Kismet was founded by two people who met actually met while working at Bar Raval!
The drinks menu features cocktails with cute names like The Avid Pedestrian, Charming Duplicity and Scottish Castle Magic for your sipping pleasure.