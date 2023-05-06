Canada's Best Bar Has Been Revealed & It's A Toronto Speakeasy With No Drink Menu (PHOTOS)
They'll make you a personalised drink!🍹
Nightlife in Toronto is one of the things that the city does well compared to other places in Canada. As a result, there are hundreds of bars to choose from. But which Toronto bar is the best?
North America's 50 Best Bars in 2023 were revealed and a Toronto bar made it to the Top 12 of that list but was also named the "best bar in Canada."
Civil Liberties, located at 878 Bloor Street West in Toronto, "wins the title of The Best Bar in Canada for the second year in a row," they stated in an emailed press release.
The list "recognizes bar excellence" in North America and has three other Toronto spots on its Top 50 list.
In 2022, Civil Liberties was ranked 10th on the list, so it was bumped down a few spots on the North American side of things, but it's still the best in the country.
The bar has major speakeasy vibes and the interior is super rustic. But don't let its minimalist interior judge its drink options.
Now, you won't be able to find a menu for the drinks online because they don't have one. Instead, the bar prides itself on making drinks unique to each customer.
"How do we make it work? Our team of knowledgeable bartenders will ask you a few questions and help guide you to find a new favorite or forgotten classic," they state on their website. "Our guests are unique. Their drinks should be too."
If that's not your vibe, don't worry because three other Toronto bars made it in the top 50 North American list.
Three Toronto bars you should also check out if you haven't already are the following:
- Bar Pompette, located at 607 College Street in Toronto — 15/50
- Mother Cocktail Bar is found at 874 Queen Street West in Toronto — 37/50
- Bar Mordecai on 1272 Dundas Street West in Toronto — 43/50