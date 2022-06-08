NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

best restaurants in vancouver

This Vancouver Bar Was Ranked Among The Best In North America & It Looks Like A Blast

It has a patio with a nine-hole putting green and swings!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl holding a pitcher. Right: The Keefer Bar and drinks.

A girl holding a pitcher. Right: The Keefer Bar and drinks.

If you've been looking for an amazing spot in Vancouver to check out this summer head to The Keefer Bar because it has just been ranked as one of the best in North America.

North America's 50 Best Bars List just ranked The Keefer Bar as the 25th best bar in all of North America in 2022 — and it looks seriously fun.

To make the list of the best bars, an academy of drink experts voted. North America’s 50 Best Bars Academy is made up of "bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-travelled cocktail connoisseurs from Canada, USA, Mexico and the Caribbean, with 50/50 gender balance," the website said.

Their drinks at Keefer Bar are super vibrant and creative — much like the bar itself.

Just look at how unique and refreshing some of these cocktails look!

"The menu features drinks like the Tokyo Drift, which stirs together Toki, amber vermouth, kumquat gomme and tobacco-inspired bitters," the website added.

So if you're looking to try something new, this is the place to go.

Not only does the bar serve up incredible drinks, but if you start to get a little hungry, they have some snack options too.

"The Keefer Bar is found on the fringe of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown, a location that permeates every aspect of the bar," it said.

All around, this bar has some incredible vibes and a large patio — called The Keefer Yard.

The patio even has a nine-hole putting green, swings, strobe lights, televisions, a Japanese-candy vending machine and so much more.

This would be such an awesome spot to hang out with friends on your next free weekend this summer.

Plus, all your competitive friends will probably have a blast hitting up that patio putting green after hitting up the bar.

The Keefer Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 135 Keefer Street., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is such a unique bar to hit up on your next night out and since this spot has been rated so highly, it's all the extra reason to check it out.

Website

