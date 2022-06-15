This Massive Outdoor Movie Event In BC Makes The Perfect Date Night & 'Grease' Is Playing
It's in Stanley Park!
If you've been starting to think about all the fun things to do this summer in Vancouver, you might want to add one of these outdoor movie nights to your idea list.
The Evo Summer Cinema is coming back to Stanley Park next month and they've got a whole bunch of exciting movies lined up. The outdoor cinema is playing films every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23 on Second Beach in Stanley Park.
The company that is organizing the Evo Summer Cinema will also have other smaller outdoor theatre events scattered throughout Vancouver this summer.
Other locations will include The Polygon Gallery, The Shipyards Commons, Civic Plaza, Grouse Mountain and Vancouver Art Gallery Square.
Evo Summer Cinema. Evo Summer Cinema Press Release
At the Stanley Park outdoor theatre, no reservations are required and the seating area can hold up to 5000 people, so it is all on a first-come-first-serve basis.
If you do want to reserve, the cinema is also offering an option for a reserved VIP seating system for up to 200 guests. The VIP package will include cottage-style chairs and guaranteed seating in the "VIP Zone," the Evo Summer Cinema website said.
There are so many fun movies set to play like, Lion King, Zoolander, Top Gun, Jurassic Park, Dirty Dancing, Grease and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
The movies will start after sunset and it is recommended to bring your own chairs and blankets. Smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the outdoor cinema area.
Outdoor movie theatre.Evo Summer Cinema Press Release
This whole event sounds like such a fun idea and it would be a great spot to spend a summer evening with friends.
Evo Summer Cinema
Address: Stanley Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: It would be such a great activity for the evening to relax and unwind, after having a beach day at one of the beaches nearby.
