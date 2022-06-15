NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in vancouver

This Massive Outdoor Movie Event In BC Makes The Perfect Date Night & 'Grease' Is Playing

It's in Stanley Park!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Evo Summer Cinema. Right: Outdoor movie theatre.​

Evo Summer Cinema. Right: Outdoor movie theatre.

Evo Summer Cinema

If you've been starting to think about all the fun things to do this summer in Vancouver, you might want to add one of these outdoor movie nights to your idea list.

The Evo Summer Cinema is coming back to Stanley Park next month and they've got a whole bunch of exciting movies lined up. The outdoor cinema is playing films every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23 on Second Beach in Stanley Park.

The company that is organizing the Evo Summer Cinema will also have other smaller outdoor theatre events scattered throughout Vancouver this summer.

Other locations will include The Polygon Gallery, The Shipyards Commons, Civic Plaza, Grouse Mountain and Vancouver Art Gallery Square.

Evo Summer Cinema. Evo Summer Cinema. Evo Summer Cinema Press Release

At the Stanley Park outdoor theatre, no reservations are required and the seating area can hold up to 5000 people, so it is all on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If you do want to reserve, the cinema is also offering an option for a reserved VIP seating system for up to 200 guests. The VIP package will include cottage-style chairs and guaranteed seating in the "VIP Zone," the Evo Summer Cinema website said.

There are so many fun movies set to play like, Lion King, Zoolander, Top Gun, Jurassic Park, Dirty Dancing, Grease and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The movies will start after sunset and it is recommended to bring your own chairs and blankets. Smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the outdoor cinema area.

Outdoor movie theatre.Outdoor movie theatre.Evo Summer Cinema Press Release

This whole event sounds like such a fun idea and it would be a great spot to spend a summer evening with friends.

Evo Summer Cinema

Address: Stanley Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: It would be such a great activity for the evening to relax and unwind, after having a beach day at one of the beaches nearby.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...