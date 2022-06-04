6 Spots To Visit In Vancouver If You're Craving A Beach Vacation & Are Stuck In The City
Go on a tropical getaway, without the plane ticket. ✈️
If you've been craving a beach vacation somewhere far away but don't have the time or money to travel, try checking out some of these spots in Vancouver, B.C.
From beachside restaurants to hotel resorts with tropical vibes, these places will give you all the beach town feels, all while staying in the city.
It might just surprise you how many of these hidden gems in Vancouver will have you feeling like you are miles away.
Beach House Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 150 25th St., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located right on the beach in West Vancouver. If you're looking for a great restaurant with easy access to a sandy beach — come here.
After you are done enjoying some seafood, you can take a walk along the beach and watch the sunset.
Kitsilano Pool
Price: $6.66
Address: 2305 Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This pool is actually the longest saltwater swimming pool in all of North America and it's located right along the ocean.
If you want to pretend you're in an infinity pool at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico, try stopping by this place.
Rooftop Aqua Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This lounge at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver is like a beachfront resort. There is even a cocktail bar that serves up super fun tropical drinks to make you feel like you've been transported to a resort in Hawaii.
Dockside Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1253 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've been looking for a restaurant that will give you the beach club vibes of Greece — come to this spot. The patio is located right along the ocean and it has all the aesthetics of a beachfront patio in the Greek islands.
The Boathouse Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1305 Arbutus St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located right on Kitsilano beach. After a long day of tanning in the sun, hit up this restaurant for a couple of happy hour drinks to cool yourself down.
Havana Vancouver
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1212 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is inspired by Old Havana, Cuba with its vibrant colours and food. If you've been dreaming of a vacation to Cuba, you might just want to visit this colourful restaurant instead.