This Hidden Bar In Vancouver Has A Secret Entrance & It's Giving Speakeasy Vibes
A bar fit for a secret agent. 🍸
This bar in Vancouver is seriously unique and looks like something plucked straight out of a James Bond movie.
D/6 Bar & Lounge is located on the sixth floor of the DOUGLAS, Autograph Collection Hotel. It has a completely hidden speakeasy-style lounge that is kept all behind an unassuming bookcase.
This would be the perfect bar to hit up this weekend and impress your friends with a super-hidden location — just like a secret agent would.
So, grab yourself a dirty martini and call yourself secret agent 007, to pretend like you are the main character in a movie. The dark and moody lighting in this bar might have you feeling just like one.
D/6 Bar & Lounge also has a huge pool table to show off all your skills. There are also tons of seating options in case you get a little tired from all the intense pool table matches.
The mysterious speakeasy vibes of the place are immaculate and there aren't many other places in Vancouver quite like it.
The bar even serves up a number of different unique beverage flights like Scotch flights inspired by Scotland, Sake flights inspired by Japan and Agave flights inspired by Mexico.
Whether you're looking for a girl's night out, a fun spot to have a date night or a cool space to hold your next special event — this is surely the place to go.
If you fancy sitting outside, there are some stunning views of the city to catch a glimpse of while sipping on a cocktail.
It's definitely a hidden gem and a fun spot to check out this summer.
D/6 Bar & Lounge
Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This stunning bar in Vancouver gives off all the secret agent vibes. What better place is there to pretend like you're in a real-life James Bond movie and order yourself a glass of Scotch or a dirty martini.