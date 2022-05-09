These 6 Vancouver Bars Have Some Of The Best Happy Hours In The City, According To Yelp
You can get wine for $5!
Vancouver, B.C. is home to so many fun bars that are worth trying out for a happy hour this week. Sometimes it's hard to pick just one — so knowing what the absolute best bars in the city are is key.
Luckily, Yelp helps narrow down the top ones, based on their customer ratings. The reviewers can give restaurants star ratings, ranging from one star to five stars — and a few happy hour bars in Vancouver stood out for ultra-high reviews.
From unique spots to cheap eats, there is quite the variety on the list and a little bit of something for anyone.
So, it's time to get to planning your next night out because here is a list of six of the best-rated bars in Vancouver for happy hour, according to Yelp reviews.
Stock & Supply
Price: 💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4.5 stars
Address: 550 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This happy hour menu is beer and wine galore. Come here for great red or white sangria drinks to enjoy with friends.
"Excellent happy hour - great craft beer selection and nice on tap cocktails plus tasty nibbles (we had the truffle fries, olives and brussell sprouts - yummy!). Highly recommend," one Yelp reviewer noted.
Oyster Express
Price: 💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4.5 stars
Address: 296 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some great happy hour oysters — this is the place to go. It's the perfect spot to enjoy a shuck and save a buck — or two.
"Absolutely love this place! Great and fresh oysters (with amazing sauce) that go really well with drinks," one reviewer said.
Maxine's Cafe & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4.5 stars
Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place is known for having an amazing brunch menu but they also serve a great happy hour. The French-inspired restaurant has everything from alcoholic espresso drinks to juicy strawberry-infused tequila and delicious happy hour food options.
One Yelp reviewer said: "Okay I know why Maxine's has such a high rating now. Not only is the decor super cute but the FOOD is so gooood!"
Harbour Oyster + Bar
Price: 💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Address: 1408 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Vancouverites love a good deal on oysters and this place pulls through for it. Enjoy some happy hour oysters or other snacks paired with a spicy caesar.
"I'd highly recommend this joint if your looking for some casual eats over a beer or cocktail," a reviewer said.
The Keefer Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Address: 135 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This funky bar is super Instagram-worthy and has happy hour drinks to impress any guest.
"This place has such a great ambiance and they make the best cocktails! Awesome service to match," according to a Yelp reviewer.
The Pawn Shop YVR Taco Bar
Price: 💸
Star Award Ranking: 4 stars
Address: 1117 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This bar is always buzzing and happy hour here means cheap drinks and delicious tacos. Seriously — the tacos are only $2.49 each during happy hour.
A Yelp reviewer said: "My favorite Tacos in the city!! The Bougie tacos are unbeatable, and I love their chips & salsa!"