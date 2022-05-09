NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

These 6 Vancouver Bars Have Some Of The Best Happy Hours In The City, According To Yelp

You can get wine for $5!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Ashley Harris raising a glass for a cheers at a happy hour. Right: Colourful drinks.

Ashley Harris raising a glass for a cheers at a happy hour. Right: Colourful drinks.

Ashley Harris | Narcity, @bitemevancouver | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. is home to so many fun bars that are worth trying out for a happy hour this week. Sometimes it's hard to pick just one — so knowing what the absolute best bars in the city are is key.

Luckily, Yelp helps narrow down the top ones, based on their customer ratings. The reviewers can give restaurants star ratings, ranging from one star to five stars — and a few happy hour bars in Vancouver stood out for ultra-high reviews.

From unique spots to cheap eats, there is quite the variety on the list and a little bit of something for anyone.

So, it's time to get to planning your next night out because here is a list of six of the best-rated bars in Vancouver for happy hour, according to Yelp reviews.

Stock & Supply

Price: 💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4.5 stars

Address: 550 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This happy hour menu is beer and wine galore. Come here for great red or white sangria drinks to enjoy with friends.

"Excellent happy hour - great craft beer selection and nice on tap cocktails plus tasty nibbles (we had the truffle fries, olives and brussell sprouts - yummy!). Highly recommend," one Yelp reviewer noted.

Website

Oyster Express

Price: 💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4.5 stars

Address: 296 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some great happy hour oysters — this is the place to go. It's the perfect spot to enjoy a shuck and save a buck — or two.

"Absolutely love this place! Great and fresh oysters (with amazing sauce) that go really well with drinks," one reviewer said.

Website

Maxine's Cafe & Bar

Price: 💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4.5 stars

Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place is known for having an amazing brunch menu but they also serve a great happy hour. The French-inspired restaurant has everything from alcoholic espresso drinks to juicy strawberry-infused tequila and delicious happy hour food options.

One Yelp reviewer said: "Okay I know why Maxine's has such a high rating now. Not only is the decor super cute but the FOOD is so gooood!"

Website

Harbour Oyster + Bar

Price: 💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4 stars

Address: 1408 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Vancouverites love a good deal on oysters and this place pulls through for it. Enjoy some happy hour oysters or other snacks paired with a spicy caesar.

"I'd highly recommend this joint if your looking for some casual eats over a beer or cocktail," a reviewer said.

Website

The Keefer Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Star Award Ranking: 4 stars

Address: 135 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This funky bar is super Instagram-worthy and has happy hour drinks to impress any guest.

"This place has such a great ambiance and they make the best cocktails! Awesome service to match," according to a Yelp reviewer.

Website

The Pawn Shop YVR Taco Bar

Price: 💸

Star Award Ranking: 4 stars

Address: 1117 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This bar is always buzzing and happy hour here means cheap drinks and delicious tacos. Seriously — the tacos are only $2.49 each during happy hour.

A Yelp reviewer said: "My favorite Tacos in the city!! The Bougie tacos are unbeatable, and I love their chips & salsa!"

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...