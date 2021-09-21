This Secret Vancouver Whiskey Bar Might Be The Coolest Thing That Opened This Summer

Editor's Choice: 11 New Restaurants Opening In Toronto This Month That Will Satisfy Your Every Craving
From brunch to upscale French dishes, you can indulge in a diverse range of cuisine all in one city.
Other places that made the list include A-Game Cafe, Richmond Station, and One2 Snacks.
Baretto Caffe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1262 Don Mills Rd., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Coming in third on the list for "Canada's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021" is Baretto Caffe, an authentic Italian venue serving dishes like pizza, salads, and sandwiches. You can also order drinks with beautiful latte art to go along with your meal.
Menu
ZEAL Burgers
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Burgers
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving some comfort food, this is the place to go. You can enjoy juicy burgers with a variety of toppings, as well as poutine and classic milkshakes.
Menu
New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cajun
Address: 267 Scarlett Rd., York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fill up on all sorts of seafood dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients at this venue. The atmosphere will whisk you away to New Orleans.
Menu
Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 119 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting dishes made with seasonal ingredients and a selection of over 100 ciders, this is a great place to go for a drink, dinner, or brunch.
Menu
Veggie D'Light
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Vegan, Caribbean
Address: 160 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot takes healthy eating to a whole new level with its vegan Caribbean cuisine. Fill up on dishes like Vegan Roti or Pizza Cake.
Menu
Yasu
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi
Address: 81 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The first Omakase sushi bar in Canada, Yasu uses high-quality fish from around the world and seasonal ingredients to make every bite more delicious than the last.
Menu
Alo Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: This fine-dining restaurant is a popular place to indulge in modern French dishes. Enjoy beautifully presented meals paired with wine selected by the sommeliers and chefs.
Website
Mystic Muffin
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 113 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Don't visit this place without trying its famous apple cake. The shop serves lunch items and baked goods including, of course, muffins.
Website
Scaramouche Restaurant Pasta Bar & Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1 Benvenuto Pl., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on refined French dishes and city views at this restaurant. Options include Butter Poached Lobster and Coconut Cream Pie.
Menu
Mamajoun Armenian Pizzeria
Price: 💸-💸💸
Cuisine: Armenian, Pizza
Address: 209 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: From the homemade dough to the sauce that's created in-house, these pizzas are popular for a reason. You can try flavours like Pesto, Crazy Hawaiian, and more.
Menu
El Nahual Tacos
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 384 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll want to order a second helping of these gourmet tacos. With a variety of flavours, sides, and desserts available, this food stand is the ultimate spot to get a takeaway meal.
Menu
Fat Ninja Bite
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Asian fusion
Address: 3517 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This venue serves comfort food with an Asian cuisine twist. Indulge in burgers, taro chips, and drool-worthy dessert.
Menu
Momo Hut & Gardens
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Tibetan, Asian
Address: 401 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This venue specializes in Momos, which are juicy Tibetan dumplings. The Momos are housemade and cooked to perfection.
Menu
COO Café Bread or Rice
Price: 💸-💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese-French fusion
Address: 1049 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The relaxed, locally-owned cafe serves sandwiches, fried chicken, and more. You can also find desserts, like Japanese cheesecake, for the perfect end to your meal.
Menu