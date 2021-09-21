Trending Tags

This Secret Vancouver Whiskey Bar Might Be The Coolest Thing That Opened This Summer

If you've ever been to Gastown, you already know that it's the place to go for the mysterious adventure of your dreams. Hole-in-the-wall vintage stores, old architecture, and vibrant shops lining the streets all work to set the mood of this Vancouver neighborhood.

A recent addition is a new bar called The Forge, which just opened this July, hidden within Irish-style Smith's Bar & Restaurant. With a little luck of the Irish, it's been a huge hit with locals, as a place where they can grab a pint and enjoy some live music.

There are a few bars in Vancouver that you have to hunt down to find, but this one might just be the coolest yet. The Forge takes this historical vibe to the next level, bringing us back to the prohibition era with the secret whiskey bar and courtyard.

Walking into the front of Smith's is like an adventure in itself, taking you from one time period to another. Stroll past the inviting front of the restaurant and enter into the hideaway room with full bar service. Take a few steps further still and you're in the open-air courtyard, which has an ambient glow at night. The classic decor and luxurious aesthetic are going to make you feel like you're Al Capone himself.

You can stop by to experience what it's like to be transported back in time, or even reserve The Forge for a private event. If there was ever a sure way to impress your friends, it's an intimate, dimly-lit, boozy night in your very own speakeasy.

Even the opening hours are cryptic, listed simply as Thursday to Sunday, 7 pm until late.

Make sure to check it out before this secret bar isn't so secret anymore.

Smith's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Irish

Address: 208 & 212 Carrall St, Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This new bar is one of the best-kept secrets in Vancouver right now and makes for the perfect adventurous night out.

Menu

