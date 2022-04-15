Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

best restaurants in vancouver

This Secret Bar In Vancouver Will Take You To Mexico With Its Giant Sand Bucket Cocktails

Here's where to find it!🍹

Vancouver Staff Writer
A girl drinking out of the sand bucket drink. Right: Two red drinks and a sand bucket drink.

A girl drinking out of the sand bucket drink. Right: Two red drinks and a sand bucket drink.

@eatzoftoronto | Instagram, @gringoyvr | Instagram

If you've been craving that beach vacation feeling, but can't get any time off work — check out this hidden tropical bar in Vancouver, B.C.

Their drinks will give you all the beachy vacay vibes without even having to step outside of the city!

You have to know where to look to get to this spot though.

The restaurant is called Gringo and it is a Mexican-inspired spot located right in Gastown, B.C. They serve up some extremely photo-worthy sand bucket cocktails and drool-worthy tacos on the side.

Basically — it's a tropical drink galore here.

Each ginormous drink is completed with a cute umbrella and can come with multiple straws for sharing too.

Some even come with shovels meant for building sandcastles, but instead of sand — they have yummy candies inside.

They look so delicious that every single person in your group will want to try one for themselves.

All of the drinks here are super tropical. You can even get margaritas to truly feel like you have been transported to Mexico.

The bar is literally hidden in an alley in Gastown and you'll know you have arrived when you see the colourful neon lights from outside.

The entire atmosphere inside is extremely colourful and will brighten up any gloomy Vancouver afternoon.

The food and drinks here are actually affordable which is a nice surprise too.

Not only do they serve delicious tacos to eat with your tropical drinks, but they also serve loaded nachos to satisfy any craving.

This bar will definitely make for a night you won't forget.

Gringo

Price: 💸💸

Address: 27 Blood Alley Sq., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you want a little get-away with some delicious food — here's your chance.

Website

