This Cafe In Vancouver Is Super Instagrammable With Swinging Chairs & Neon Lights
Get out the camera! 📸
There is a super cute cafe in Vancouver that is serving up all the most photo-worthy aesthetics to up your Instagram content.
Kevin & Kevin Juice is actually a stunning cafe by day, that transforms into a boozy lounge by night.
With all the swinging chairs, neon lights and gorgeous decor — you won't leave it without taking 100 photos first!
In the daytime, the restaurant is bright and airy with the absolute best natural photo lighting you could ever think of.
They offer so many healthy fresh juice options, smoothie bowls and decadent brunch dishes — it'll be hard to decide on just one.
Just look how delicious this Sassy Spud breakfast dish looks topped with fresh guacamole and gorgeous edible flowers.
If your stomach wasn't already growling enough, just look at their smoothie bowls too!
By night, Kevin & Kevin turns into a cocktail lounge with dimmed lights, neon signs and great drinks — it's the perfect spot for your next girl's night out.
Their cocktail lineups look so juicy and refreshing — it's an ode to the juice bar name.
To top it all off, of course, the cocktail lounge at night also offers late-night snacks like vegan nachos, sliders and charcuterie too.
The best part is if you're feeling under the from being there the night before – hit it up again in the morning to get some healthy hangover cures!
Day or night, this place might just become your new go-to spot to enjoy with friends.
Don't be surprised if you end up wanting to go back time and time again.
Kevin & Kevin Juice Bar & Cocktail Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Address: 488 Gore Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is a hidden gem with super healthy brunch options in the morning and delicious cocktails for the evening — it's the perfect match.