A Coffee Shop In Vancouver Offers A 'One-Of-A-Kind Hawaiian Experience' Without The Flights
Vancouver has its very own little piece of Hawaii — in Honolulu Coffee.
With two locations, one downtown and one in Kerrisdale, this magical coffee shop makes you feel like you're stepping onto the beach.
The company was actually founded in Oahu and now gives you a unique Hawaiian experience right here in B.C.
They have coffee beans from a farm in Hawaii.
And they have lots of tropical foods and drinks on the menu.
Including delicious-looking açai bowls and vegan options.
Surfboard and all, you (almost) feel like you're getting a tan.
It's a little vacay in the city.
Honolulu Coffee
Price: 💸
Address: 2098 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, B.C. & 888 Nelson St. G1, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: It's definitely the cheapest way to get to Hawaii, and their coffee is delish.
