A Vancouver-Themed Restaurant Has Opened In London & It Even Has a Canada Goose Mural
The poutine looks like it could rival what you get in Canada!
A Vancouver-themed restaurant is taking the tastes of western Canada and serving them up to people in London, England.
West 4th Kitchen & Wine Bar offers quintessential Canadian classics, like poutine with pulled pork, crispy calamari, and maple glazed chicken or cauliflower bites.
Their brunch menu has a range of eggs benny choices, breakfast poutine, and maple syrup-inspired dishes.
The logo of the restaurant is dominated by a Canada goose, and hanging down on the outside of the restaurant are signs displaying one of Canada's most notorious native species.
The restaurant idea stemmed from Livia and Louisa, who met in the U.K. but quit their jobs and moved to Vancouver in 2019.
On their website, they say: "We loved so many aspects of the hospitality scene there that we thought would work in London, and so the idea for West 4th was born."
The pair wanted to emulate the vibes of Vancouver's in their new restaurant, hence the name West 4th.
They said: "'West 4th' is one of the most popular, vibrant streets in Vancouver where people gather to socialize after a day spent on the beach or skiing on a local mountain."