This Cafe In Vancouver Is Like Taking A Trip To Paris & There Are Dogs Everywhere

Enjoy a cap-paw-ccino! ☕🐶

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Cafe In Vancouver Is Like Taking A Trip To Paris & There Are Dogs Everywhere
@reebzc | Instagram, @shaylasarton | Instagram

This cafe in Vancouver, B.C. will take you on a trip to Paris — and your dog is allowed to join too!

No flight is needed for this vacation, just a trip to Marché Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery. The super cute cafe is a French-inspired spot located in a quaint little neighbourhood setting.

It makes for the ideal stop on a relaxing Saturday morning, and you're basically guaranteed a cute photo there.

They offer everything from coffee and pastries to go and sit down brunch.

It's the perfect place to meet up with your friends year-round, with a little patio outside you can enjoy even in the colder months.

The brunch menu offers scrumptious French-inspired dishes like Croque Madame and French Eggs and Burrata.

They are now accepting reservations through their website, so you will no longer have to wait in line at this popular spot.

The real question is — are you a matcha latte or regular latte person? Mon Pitou offers all types of coffees and teas so they are sure to have whatever you are craving.

Ashley Harris | Narcity

If you are walking past this cute little bistro in, you will probably notice pups sitting with their owner's patio side while enjoying a delicious meal.

Mon Pitou even directly translates to "my pooch," in French. The owners of Mon Pitou have two bulldogs, Ru and Jellybean, which you will notice inspired logos and photos of them around the cafe.

Vancouverites love this cafe — and we don't blame them.

The coffee spot will transport you to Europe, and it feels so good to take a vacation.

To top it off, you can relax with cute dogs by your side.

The cafe doesn't miss out on the details — every little corner has a hint of Paris.

I think that settles it, Marche Mon Pitou is a must-try.

Marché Mon Pitou

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1387 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Great coffee and food with some photos of dogs? Sign me up!

Website

