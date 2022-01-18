Trending Tags

7 Restaurants In Vancouver That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Europe

No passport required! ✈️

Vancouver Staff Writer
@denise_yvr | Instagram, @comotaperia | Instagram

These seven restaurants in Vancouver will bring Europe to you with their stunning vibes and delicious foods. Most of us could use a vacation these days so having a fun night out to experience a little version of Europe is ideal.

Plus, no expensive plane ticket is needed!

Luckily, Vancouver is home to such a wide variety of restaurants — we can have a taste of so many places inspired internationally.

Some of these spots are hidden gems, local favourites, or super popular places. Whether you are craving Italian, French, Greek or Spanish — we've got you covered!

Time to take a vacation without leaving the country.

Loula's Taverna

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 1608 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: You'll find authentic Greek food here. Say hello to calamari, spanakopita, and greek salad.

Website

Como Taperia

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish Tapas

Address: 201 E 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Dishes inspired by Spain! The sangria and patatas bravas are a must try.

Website

PAUL 

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 1164 Robson St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: This French Bakery, Café and Restaurant is serving up delicious crêpes and croissants.

Website

Mangia

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 2211 Manitoba St., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: You can feast at this spot with Sicilian-inspired dining, in a beautiful heritage home. Ravioli and wine — what more could you ask for?

Website

Pepino's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 631 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC.

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving deep dish pizza and giant meatballs, try this place!

Website

Au Comptoir

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 2278 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Brunch, lunch and dinner all inspired by France.

Website

Biercraft

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Belgian

Address: 3305 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a go-to place for casual bites and an amazing beer selection!

Website

