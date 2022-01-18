7 Restaurants In Vancouver That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Europe
No passport required! ✈️
These seven restaurants in Vancouver will bring Europe to you with their stunning vibes and delicious foods. Most of us could use a vacation these days so having a fun night out to experience a little version of Europe is ideal.
Plus, no expensive plane ticket is needed!
Luckily, Vancouver is home to such a wide variety of restaurants — we can have a taste of so many places inspired internationally.
Some of these spots are hidden gems, local favourites, or super popular places. Whether you are craving Italian, French, Greek or Spanish — we've got you covered!
Time to take a vacation without leaving the country.
Loula's Taverna
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 1608 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC.
Why You Need To Go: You'll find authentic Greek food here. Say hello to calamari, spanakopita, and greek salad.
Como Taperia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish Tapas
Address: 201 E 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC.
Why You Need To Go: Dishes inspired by Spain! The sangria and patatas bravas are a must try.
PAUL
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1164 Robson St., Vancouver, BC.
Why You Need To Go: This French Bakery, Café and Restaurant is serving up delicious crêpes and croissants.
Mangia
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2211 Manitoba St., Vancouver, BC.
Why You Need To Go: You can feast at this spot with Sicilian-inspired dining, in a beautiful heritage home. Ravioli and wine — what more could you ask for?
Pepino's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 631 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC.
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving deep dish pizza and giant meatballs, try this place!
Au Comptoir
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 2278 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Brunch, lunch and dinner all inspired by France.
Biercraft
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Belgian
Address: 3305 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a go-to place for casual bites and an amazing beer selection!