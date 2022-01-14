Meet The Man Who Ate At 8,000 Chinese Restaurants & Ranked Vancouver Among His Favourites
They'll cause instant cravings!
David R. Chan has tested out nearly 8,000 Chinese restaurants in his lifetime — and Vancouver has some of his favourites.
He's travelled the world trying new places and testing different restaurants.
He told Narcity that he has eaten Chinese meals in so many countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Spain, Portugal, U.K., Hungary, Austria, India, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.
Lastly, of course, he's eaten throughout Canada and he has some thoughts.
From take-out to dine-in, Vancouver is full of amazing spots to eat from a ton of different cuisines. It's no surprise that Chan found some gems in the city.
As a world traveller, Chan has broken down some of his favourite places to eat in the city.
One of his all-time favourites in the Vancouver area is Landmark Hot Pot. He also loves Shanghai River, Kirin, and Chef Tony.
One of his go-to orders at any dim sum restaurant is the crispy baked bbq pork buns.
Kirin, one of his fav spots, looks like it has some super tasty ones.
One particular dish that stood out to him was the "fried egg white dessert at Shanghai River," he said.
Originally, Chan said that he never had any intention of sharing his "Chinese restaurant visits with the world."
He created an Excel spreadsheet schedule of restaurants, solely for his own personal purposes.
Luckily, a food writer saw that this needed to be shared with the rest of the world. Chan said that he casually mentioned to them that "he had eaten at so many restaurants, that the writer thought there was an article that might be of interest."
From there, he started sharing his food adventures with the world and they took off.
"Since my interest in Chinese food in America came about due to my larger interest in studying the history of Chinese in America, I have since used discussions about Chinese-American food to publicize some of the historical aspects," he said.
He covers topics such as "the enactment of laws suspending Chinese immigration to the United States, discrimination against Chinese people living in the United States, and why Chinese food in America — much as its cousin, Chinese food in Canada — was for over 100 years so much different," he added.
We can't wait to see were his food adventures take us next!