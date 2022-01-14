Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
vancouver restaurants

Meet The Man Who Ate At 8,000 Chinese Restaurants & Ranked Vancouver Among His Favourites

They'll cause instant cravings!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Meet The Man Who Ate At 8,000 Chinese Restaurants & Ranked Vancouver Among His Favourites
@chandavkl | Instagram, @foodologyca | Instagram

David R. Chan has tested out nearly 8,000 Chinese restaurants in his lifetime — and Vancouver has some of his favourites.

He's travelled the world trying new places and testing different restaurants.

He told Narcity that he has eaten Chinese meals in so many countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Spain, Portugal, U.K., Hungary, Austria, India, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Lastly, of course, he's eaten throughout Canada and he has some thoughts.

From take-out to dine-in, Vancouver is full of amazing spots to eat from a ton of different cuisines. It's no surprise that Chan found some gems in the city.

As a world traveller, Chan has broken down some of his favourite places to eat in the city.

One of his all-time favourites in the Vancouver area is Landmark Hot Pot. He also loves Shanghai River, Kirin, and Chef Tony.

One of his go-to orders at any dim sum restaurant is the crispy baked bbq pork buns.

Kirin, one of his fav spots, looks like it has some super tasty ones.

One particular dish that stood out to him was the "fried egg white dessert at Shanghai River," he said.

Originally, Chan said that he never had any intention of sharing his "Chinese restaurant visits with the world."

He created an Excel spreadsheet schedule of restaurants, solely for his own personal purposes.

Luckily, a food writer saw that this needed to be shared with the rest of the world. Chan said that he casually mentioned to them that "he had eaten at so many restaurants, that the writer thought there was an article that might be of interest."

From there, he started sharing his food adventures with the world and they took off.

"Since my interest in Chinese food in America came about due to my larger interest in studying the history of Chinese in America, I have since used discussions about Chinese-American food to publicize some of the historical aspects," he said.

He covers topics such as "the enactment of laws suspending Chinese immigration to the United States, discrimination against Chinese people living in the United States, and why Chinese food in America — much as its cousin, Chinese food in Canada — was for over 100 years so much different," he added.

We can't wait to see were his food adventures take us next!

From Your Site Articles

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Your Pasta In A Giant Wheel Of Cheese

It's cheesy bliss to the max! 🧀

@katalinabestt | Instagram, @alejandra.boudrias | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves your pasta in a gigantic wheel of parmesan cheese, and it looks totally delicious.

Calling all Vancouver foodies! It's time to satisfy your pasta cravings and fall into a food-coma of carbs and cheese. The Italian Kitchen is serving up this cheese-lovers dream with a unique experience.

Keep Reading Show less

This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked Among The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World

Drake has been there! 🍝

@sexyfoodgirl | Instagram, @beatricebouchard | Instagram

A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best spots for Italian cuisine outside of Italy, and their food is so drool-worthy.

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca is a staple for Vancouverites who are craving Italian eats. The award-winning restaurant serves up tasty eats in a fine dining atmosphere.

Keep Reading Show less

This Vancouver Restaurant Makes Drinks That Are Serving Up Some Serious Childhood Nostalgia

One "Tootsie" please!

@adannafarrow | Instagram, @socialyvr | Instagram

A restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. is serving up some of our favourite childhood flavours through their super unique drinks.

The restaurant, called Social, is located on Commercial Drive and their whole menu is pretty creative, but this is especially the case for their cocktails.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Bubble Tea With A Cake On Top At This Spot In Vancouver & It Looks Delicious

They have so many flavours!

@foodyblogs | Instagram, @thea_muxy | Instagram

Want to take your bubble tea to the next level? This spot in Vancouver lets you add different types of cake to the top of your drink, and it looks amazing.

The tasty-looking drink and dessert pairings are from Minus Cakes and More, and they call their creation The Minus Cup, describing it on their website as "one cup, double the joy!"

Keep Reading Show less