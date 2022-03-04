Editions

This Restaurant In Vancouver Serves The Most Outrageous Red Wine Beef & It's Mesmerizing

Would you try it? 🤤

This restaurant in B.C. serves the most outrageous red wine beef, and it's super mesmerizing to watch.

If you're looking around for the best restaurants in Vancouver, this is a must-stop for delicious hotpot. The TikTok videos showing off the wild meal are reason enough to go.

The restaurant is called Liuyishou Hotpot, and is located right downtown.

The red wine beef is served right from a wine class.

Basically, the red wine and beef will come separate until you lift up the gladd and marinate it with the beef on your plate.

How cool is that?

The unique dish looks super delicious and is just tempting to go and try out.

If you enjoy hot pot — this looks like the place to go.

Each hot pot dish will warm your soul and it'll make any cold and rainy Vancouver day bearable.

Liuyishou Hotpot will not have you leaving with an empty stomach — there are so many options.

Just look at all that food.

They also serve up their hot pot meats in other interesting ways.

This is either super cute, or very creepy.

The amount of meat served here is wild. It's a carnivore’s dream.

There is also something super cute about each dish.

Whether it be a Barbie doll, a teddy bear, or a stunning flower — you'll be sure to be surprised.

This place will absolutely impress any guest.

It's the perfect spot to have a family outing or even for a date night in downtown Vancouver.

Liuyishou Hotpot

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1542 Robson St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: You need to go here to try the red wine beef hot pot. It is served in a super cool way and it will be totally Instagram-worthy.

