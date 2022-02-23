Sections

This Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Up Ultimate Comfort Foods Like Gooey Mac & Cheese

Cozy up on a cold day!

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Restaurant In Vancouver Serves Up Ultimate Comfort Foods Like Gooey Mac & Cheese
@eatng_ | Instagram, @vancouverfoodie_5han | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves up the ultimate comfort foods like gooey mac n' cheese, that look incredible.

These mouthwatering foods will be the perfect way to warm yourself up on these cold winter days.

The restaurant, called Burgoo, has a ton of delicious options that will make you feel right at home.

Their macaroni n' cheese dish is so gooey and cheesy that it will warm your soul right away.

Other hearty and warm dishes include their Decedent French Onion Soup and Chicken Pot Pie.

Just looking at them makes you drool.

Their Chicken Pot Pie comes with a gorgeous golden flakey crust.

All of these dishes will make your mouth water and your stomach growl.

Burgoo also makes a mean grilled cheese, called the Gooey Cheese Grillers, accompanied by warm and fragrant tomato soup.

It all looks seriously delicious.

For any of those sunny yet deceivingly cold days — Burgoo is the perfect pit stop to warm up.

When looking for the Burgoo restaurant, just search for the giant sign that says "Burgoo, Food for Comfort" accompanied by a patio of twinkly lights — and you'll know you are there.

Although this place is known for their comfort food — they also serve some healthy dishes too.

Their salad selection is pretty impressive and it's the perfect way to balance a heavier dish.

Life is all about balance, right?

This place is basically carb heaven and it's a spot worth adding to your bucket list of restaurants to try in Vancouver next.

Burgoo surely won't disappoint any friend you introduce to it.

Burgoo

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3096 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is the ultimate comfort food spot — their foods will warm your soul.

Website

