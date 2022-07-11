This Cafe In Vancouver Will Make You Feel Like You Stepped Into A Train Station In Europe
All aboard! ☕ 🚂
There is a coffee shop located right in Vancouver that will have you feeling like you've been transported to a train platform in London.
No, this is not Platform 9 3/4 from Harry Potter — this coffee shop is actually called Platform 7 Coffee and it will have you sipping on tasty brews in such a dreamy setting.
"Platform 7 transports you to a Victorian London train station in East Vancouver," according to their website. They also have another location in Kitsilano that is inspired by "a Belle-Époque Parisienne train station," it added.
There are clouds painted on the ceiling, moody lighting, brick walls and antique-looking clocks all around the cafe, which gives it such a unique look.
You might just feel like you are at a busy train station in London while ordering an espresso and croissant from this lovely cafe.
This would pretty much be the perfect rainy day plan to pretend you have been transported to Europe and escape the gross weather outdoors.
The shop even serves up some super creative-looking drinks like red velvet lattes. So, if you're looking to try something new to try, this is the place to go.
It's the ultimate coffee shop to work or study at too, withcool vibes to show off in the background of your meetings.
This would be a great place to have an intimate date or catch up with friends in such a stunning setting.
Platform 7 Coffee
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2331 E. Hastings., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect little cafe to pretend you have been transported to Europe for the day.