6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver To Get Avocado Toast, According To A Top Food Blogger
This list has everything you avo wanted 🥑
If you're on the hunt for the perfect avocado toast in Vancouver — this food blogger has all the answers.
The trusty avo-toast is universally loved and makes for the perfect snack or mouthwatering brunch choice — especially paired with a mimosa.
Clarissa Nuttall — @bitemevancouver on Instagram — is one of the city's top food bloggers and is dishing on where to get the best avocado toast.
Her food blogging passion started with a genuine love for dining out and taking delicious personal food pics. After her fiancé convinced her to start sharing the yummy food photos with the public — @bitemevancouver was created.
She has worked as a social media manager for restaurants and turned her passion into a career working with big companies for recipe development.
It's no surprise that she has the inside scoop on all the best restaurants to get your brunch on and have some decadent avocado toast.
Heirloom Vegetarian
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1509 W 12th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Clarissa loves this restaurant because they have such great vegan and vegetarian options. The restaurant is actually all vegan/vegetarian meal options and, of course, some great avocado toast made the list.
Just look at how beautifully plated their dishes are!
Palate Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 848 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot has the most aesthetic vibes, according to Clarissa. You won't be able to leave this place without taking a picture of the delicious avocado toast here.
Nemesis Coffee GNW
Price: 💸💸
Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is Clarissa's favourite avocado toast dish of all. Nemesis has now changed up the way they plate this dish — but the taste will always still be out of this world.
Nelson the Seagull
Price: 💸💸
Address: 315 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Clarissa recommends this spot for anyone just looking for a classic version of avocado toast. Nothing much to it but just some delicious house-made sourdough bread and avocado.
You can even pair it with a nice giant latte.
Nero Waffles
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1002 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This one is highly recommended by Clarissa for a fun twist on avocado toast — waffle style. It's a unique and delicious find that you probably won't see on any other brunch menu.
EGG BOMB
Price: 💸
Address: 20300 Fraser Hwy #301, Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another unique find by Clarissa. The avocado toast comes with delicious cheese and scrambled egg in a Korean street style.