best restaurants in vancouver

6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Amazing Pizza, According To A Top Food Blogger

Want a slice? 🍕

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman holding a pizza. Right: A hand grabbing a pizza slice.

@jacquelinechui | Instagram

If you've been craving pizza lately, today is your lucky day because one of Vancouver's top food bloggers, Jacqueline Chui, has broken down all the best spots in the city to get it.

Vancouver has so many tasty pizza joints to choose from, and your mouth will be watering after reading this.

Chui runs a food and travel blog, @jacquelinechui, where she shares some super drool-worthy recommendations. She tried out everything from dessert to dinner spots, sharing the ultimate hidden gems with the audience.

Plus, her adorable corgi, Kyle, has many features on the account.

The Vancouver pizza places that Chui has suggested serve up some very mouth-watering-looking dishes that will have you daydreaming about it for days.

So, if you've been looking for a great new pizza place to check out, keep these in mind.

Fiore Famiglia

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2603 W 16th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chui's favourite pizza to order at this restaurant is the Rosso pizza. The Rosso pizza includes mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, artichoke, and roasted red pepper.

Website

Grano Pizzeria

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3240 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant has some amazing plant-based pizza options. Chui's go-to pizza order at this spot is the Capricciosa which includes cashew bechamel, plant-based pepperoni, cashew mozzarella, calabrian chili, tomato sauce, oregano, shaved onion, and hot honey.

Website

Di Beppe Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 8 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chui recommends the pizza here, with prosciutto cotto, artichokes, olives and mushrooms. This restaurant also has a great happy hour menu that includes their pizza options from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Website

Via Tevere Pizzeria

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1190 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chui's favourite pizza from this Italian restaurant is the Margherita pizza. The basil-tomato Margherita pizza is such a classic, you just can't go wrong with it.

Website

Wild Flour Pizza Co

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104., Burnaby, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has some great plant-based pizza options too. Chui's go-to pizza order is the Funghi pizza with rosemary and fresh thyme, lemon zest, grated asiago, white sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms.

Website

Sopra Sotto Pizzeria

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1510 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Sopra Sotto has some super tasty-looking pizzas. They have tons of options but Chui loves to order the Amalfi pizza when she is there.

Website

