6 Wild Cocktails In Vancouver That Definitely Top My List Of All-Time Faves
Vancouver has so many restaurants with over-the-top cocktails designed to light up your tastebuds and your Instagram feed — but some are a lot better than others.
I grew up in Vancouver and have visited hundreds of restaurants over the years, probably taste-testing one too many cocktails to count in the process. So trust me when I say I've done the legwork.
Luckily for you, I made note of all the wildest cocktails I've tried across the city, and the ones that really stood out on my list of all-time faves.
So with that said, here are my six favourite cocktails in Vancouver ranked according to my own personal preference.
6. Castaway at The Stockroom
Price: $17
Address: 1144 Homer St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: You can find this spicy cocktail at a speakeasy bar called The Stockroom, hidden behind Hundy hamburger restaurant.
It's called The Castaway and it comes in a super cool glass, with rum, falernum, lime juice, soda, mint, and a dash of black pepper. It's the perfect go-to drink if you're craving something tropical with a spicy twist and I was absolutely here for it.
5. Melon Ball at Glowbal
Price: $18
Address: 590 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This super fun drink comes with a giant pile of cotton candy right on top. It was a tasty treat to have alongside my fancy meal and I would definitely order it again.
The Melon Ball comes with lime and watermelon vodka, lychee liqueur, lime juice, watermelon syrup and of course, cotton candy.
4. Spice Route Spritz at Vij's
Price: $14
Address: 3106 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This refreshing drink was like an Aperol Spritz with a twist.
The spiced cocktail came with a giant orange slice right on top which made it even prettier to look at.
The drink is mixed with a boatload of different ingredients including Lambrusco, Campari, grapefruit vodka, Odd Society's Mia Amata Amaro, and soda.
It was so refreshing and tasty and I definitely recommend.
3. Peach Fuzz at Social
Price: $13
Address: 1812 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: If you love fuzzy peach candy, like I did growing up, then you will love this drink. The Peach Fuzz cocktail comes with actual fuzzy peach candy on top and the drink tastes just like it.
It's got tequila as well as peach, orange, and cherry flavours — and it got bonus points for the nostalgia factor. Such a great throwback.
2. Fire In The Sky from Straight & Marrow
Price: $14
Address: 1869 Powell St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: My second favourite drink, The Fire In The Sky from Straight & Marrow, is so eye-catching and delicious.
If you are looking for a super photo-worthy drink to step up your Insta-feed, this is it.
The drink comes with chili absinthe, blue curacao, mango, lemon, coconut and smoked
paprika salt.
1. Tootsie at Social
Price: $13
Address: 1812 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This pick-me-up drink that comes with vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and coffee, is my number one all-time favourite.
I'm a lover of all things chocolate and coffee so this iconic drink inspired by a Tootsie Roll was an absolute dream come true for me. A definite must-try!