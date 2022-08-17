5 Spots In BC Ranked Among 'Canada's Best New Restaurants' For 2022 & They Look Delicious
You'll want to try these ASAP! 🍽️
Air Canada announced the best new restaurants in Canada for 2022 and a bunch of restaurants in B.C. made the list.
The Air Canada enRoute publication shared 30 of the best new places to grab a bit across all of Canada and five B.C. spots made the cut including three in Vancouver, one new spot in Tofino and one in North Saanich.
Air Canada enRoute has been sharing the best new restaurants to dine at throughout the country since 2002. The company's mission is "to put Canada’s best new restaurants on the map," according to its website.
This year, Air Canada gathered all the best new restaurants throughout the country by flying an undercover writer from coast to coast to taste "Canada’s diverse culinary landscape".
Any Canadian restaurants that opened between late spring 2021 and the end of May 2022 were able to participate in the competition.
Here are the five new restaurants in B.C. that qualified for the top 30 spots for Air Canada's "Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022":
- Bar Susu - Vancouver
- Delara - Vancouver
- Elephant - Vancouver
- Fox & Monocle - North Saanich
- Juju - Tofino
If you've been looking for a new spot to hit up this summer, you might just want to check out some of these drool-worthy restaurants throughout the province.
Plus, stay tuned for Air Canada enRoute's shorter list breakdown of theTop 10 best new restaurants in Canada to be announced this fall, on November 1, 2022.
Hopefully, some of these B.C. spots will make the top 10 finalist list!