The Best Restaurants In Vancouver For French Cuisine, According To A Top Chef
These suggestions look magnificent! 🇫🇷
Chef Garrett Blundell has been trained in French cuisine and worked in multiple restaurants serving these types of dishes over the years.
It's no surprise that he would know some drool-worthy spots for French food and he told Narcity about all of the best restaurants in Vancouver to get it at.
In the past, Blundell has cooked for restaurants around the world, including one Michelin-starred restaurant and a few French-inspired restaurants throughout B.C.
Now, he is serving up some delicious dishes with his expertise and skill as an executive chef at The Victor in Vancouver.
When he's not eating at The Victor and is craving some French food, he goes to these gems.
Tableau Bar Bistro
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1181 Melville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Some of Blundell's favourite dishes from Tableau Bar Bistro are the onion soup and steak tartare. He also happened to work at this restaurant and learn a lot of French techniques from it, so you know that his recommendations will be good!
Le Crocodile
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 909 Burrard St #100., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Alsatian style onion tart is the chef's favourite dish at this restaurant. It looks like a super drool-worthy meal that not many other places in the city serve.
Chambar Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 568 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The moules-frites dish is Blundell's go-to meal at this French-inspired restaurant. You really can't go wrong with a delicious pile of mussels and fries.
Thierry
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1059 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a mouthwatering dessert, Thierry has you covered. The chocolate marquise cake is Blundell's favourite dish to order from this little restaurant.