7 Vancouver Restaurants That Will Transport You To Another Country Without A Plane Ticket
If you've been dreaming of a vacation far, far away, these drool-worthy restaurants in and around Vancouver might just satisfy your wanderlust. The best part? You won't have to drop thousands of dollars on travel and accommodation.
You can chow down on delicious Vietnamese eats, enjoy some crêpes at a Parisian-style café, or some Spanish tapas nearby.
So if you're looking to save some money, skip the pricey travel fare and hit up some local internationally-inspired gems instead.
These Vancouver restaurants might just satisfy those cravings and curb your travel bug — for a little while anyways.
Bonjour Vietnam Bistro & Cocktail Bar
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 3944 Fraser St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This stunning spot is covered in tons of tropical-looking flowers and is so Instagram-worthy. Bonjour Vietnam Bistro serves up Vietnamese staples and creative cocktails to go along with the dishes.
Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1164 Robson St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Whether it's in the morning or the evening, this Vancouver restaurant is the perfect spot to capture a little taste of France.
If you've been dreaming of a delicious crêpe or croissant, you might just want to check out this dreamy restaurant.
Havana Vancouver
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1212 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The vibe of this restaurant will transport you straight to Cuba, without any plane ticket required. Don't skip ordering the Cubano sandwich so you can have the full experience.
Mott 32 Vancouver
Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1161 W Georgia St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This high-end restaurant showcases some amazing authentic Chinese dishes that are inspired heavily by Cantonese and Szechuan influences.
Some of their signature dishes include a smoked Peking duck and fresh handmade dim sum.
Como Taperia
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 201 E 7th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you've been dreaming of a trip to Spain, come here. This small Spanish-inspired restaurant serves up some amazing small plates and will completely transport you to another country.
Potluck Hawker Eatery
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 3424 Cambie St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant actually serves dishes inspired by street foods in South East Asia. It's the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings, all while staying within Vancouver.
The Pad Thai and salted egg yolk chicken sando are must-try dishes from this restaurant.
Di Beppe Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 8 W Cordova St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This quaint restaurant has a mighty Italian-inspired menu that will have you feeling like you've been transported to the streets of Rome in no time.
It's a great spot to enjoy some pasta and cocktails — all while pretending to be traveling through Italy.