michelin star restaurants vancouver

4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star

Who did you want to win? ⭐

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman at Raisu. Right: Vancouver restaurant dish.

@yothatssobomb | Instagram

Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars.

Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants they thought should earn a spot in the Michelin Guide. Four of them were apparently not up to the Michelin standards, although they're clearly local favourites.

Eight restaurants were awarded one Michelin star and only one spot that locals listed made the guide — Published on Main.

So, if you are looking to visit a few other spots loved by Vancouverites, here are four places they think should have made it in Vancouver's Michelin Guide.

Raisu

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2340 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This sushi spot serves up some delicious-looking dishes eats like bluefin tuna and omakase aburi, according to its menu.

The restaurant is located in the Kitsilano area, so after enjoying some sushi, you could even hit up the nearby beaches! Kitsilano beach is a stunning place to visit year-round.

Website

Café Salade de Fruits

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1555 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a little eatery that will transport you to Paris, this is the place to go. It has won over the hearts of locals with its delicious French-inspired cuisine.

You can expect to see menu items such as duck leg confit and mussels.

Website

The Vancouver Fish Company

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1517 Anderson St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a seafood-focused restaurant located on Granville Island, which is quite close to downtown Vancouver.

The island is popular amongst tourists and can get pretty busy in the summertime.

The Vancouver Fish Company's menu has an assortment of different seafood dishes like fish and chips, tuna poke and even massive seafood platters.

Website

Romano's Pizza

Price: 💸

Address: 995 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This little pizza place offers cheap pizza options in the heart of downtown Vancouver. If you're having a night on the town, this would be the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat and refuel your energy battery.

It's close to a ton of bars, clubs, and the Pacific Centre mall.

Website

  • Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
